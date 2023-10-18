SSC MTS Result 2023; Check How, Where and When to Download Tier 1 Merit List

SSC MTS Result 2023 will be released by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can check the direct to Where, How and When to download Tier 1 Selection List ODF, Cutoff Marks, Merit List, and Expected Cutoff Marks

SSC MTS Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the online Multi Tasking Staff exam from September 1 to September 14. The commission is expected to announce the results of the exam soon. However, there is no official notice or information regarding the specific date and time for the result announcement. The candidates can find all the updates about the results here.

Previously, the MTS 2022 Exam was held from May 2 to May 19 and from June 13 to June 20. The result was announced on September 2. Therefore, we can expect the result for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havildar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2023 anytime soon.

SSC MTS Result Download Link

The result will be published in PDF format for Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havildar (CBIC and CBN) Posts on its official website ssc.nic.in. The list will contain the details of all the candidates who have qualified for the exam and are eligible to proceed to the next round of the selection process. As the exam was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by candidates will be normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website.

SSC MTS Cutoff Marks:

The cutoff marks will be determined based on the number of candidates who appeared in the exam, the number of vacancies, and the difficulty level of the exam. In the meantime, candidates can check the expected cutoff marks for the Tier 1 exam here.

UR - 80-83 Marks

OBC - 75-77 Marks

EWS - 73-75 Marks

SC - 72-75 Marks

ST - 70 Marks

SSC MTS Merit List

SSC MTS Result 2023 has been released in PDF format with the roll number of the candidates who have passed the CBT exam. After downloading the result PDF, you can check your name using the Ctrl +F shortcut.

How to Download SSC MTS Result 2023

The result is available from the official website of the commission:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the official website

Step 3: Download SSC MTS Result PDF

Step 4: Take the print out of the result

What After SSC MTS Result ?

A total of 1558 posts of MTS are to be filled under this recruitment drive, which includes 1198 posts of MTS and 360 posts of Havildar.