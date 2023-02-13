SSC MTS Tier 2 Result 2022 Declared: Download PDF Cut Off Here

SSC MTS Tier 2 Result 2022 has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission. Get the Direct Link to Download MTS and Havaldar Tier 2 Here.

SSC MTS Tier 2 Result 2022 Declared: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the result of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2021. A total of 14039 candidates are selected for MTS Posts while 12185 are selected for Havaldar Posts. Candidates who have attended the SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam on 06 Nov 2022 at various centres all over the country and the Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) from 14 November to 09 December 2022 at various centers all over the country. can download the SSC MTS Tier 2 Result from the official website of the commission.

SSC MTS Tier 2 Result Click Here SSC Havaldar Tier 2 Result Click Here SSC MTS Withhel List Click Here

SSC MTS Tier 2 Cut-Off Marks 2022

The candidates can check the age group-wise, category-wise and State/ UT-wise cut-offs for the post of MTS under two age groups i.e. 18 to 25 years and 18 to 27 years through the PDF below:

SSC MTS Tier 2 Cut-Off Marks - Click Here

SSC MTS DV 2023

Subject to candidates qualifying in Paper-II for the post of MTS and Paper-II & PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar, candidates have been shortlisted for appearing in Document Verification on the basis of their performance in Paper-I and the post preference given by them in the online application form.

SSC MTS Tier 2 Marks

The candidates who attended the SSC MTS 2 Exam can check their marks on 28 February 2023 by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab. SSC MTS Tier 2 Marks will be available till 14 March 2023.

How to Download SSC MTS Tier 2 Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the result section

Step 3: Click in SSC MTS Tier 2 Result PDF

Step 4: Download SSC MTS Tier 2 Result

As per the guidelines mentioned under Para-17 of the Notice of Examination, candidates have been considered for selection against the vacancies of only those Postcum-States/ UTs/ CCAs for which they have given their preference in their online Application Form.