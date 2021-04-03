SSC NR CHSL Admit Card 2021 Soon: Check Your Application Status for Northern Region @sscnr.net.in

SSC NR CHSL Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission, Northern Region (NR) is soon going to release the admit card of online exam of Tier 1 for Combined Higher Secondary Level Posts. However, the commission has activated the application status of CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2020-21. All those candidates who have applied for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020-21 for NR, can check whether their application is accepted or not official on website i.e. www.sscnr.net.in.

SSC NR CHSL Application Link is also given below. Those whose application is accepted would be able to download SSC CHSL Admit Card and appear for the SSC CHSL Exam 2021 on scheduled date and time.

Visit the official website of the SSC North Region i.e.sscnr.net.in Click on the link ‘ADMIT CARD FOR FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2020 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 12/04/2021 TO 26/04/2021’ Read instructions and click on ‘I Agree’ Enter yourdetails such as Application Number or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth Click on ‘Search Status’ Download SSC North Region Admit Card 2020

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam will be conducted from 12 April to 26 April 2021 at various centres. The candidates are advised to carry an original Photo ID along with the admit card. Also, Photo ID must have the same date of birth as admit card otherwise the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination”. If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth.