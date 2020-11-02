SSC NR Selection Post 8 Admit Card 2020 Released @sscnr.net.in, Download Northern Region Graduate, Sr Secondary and Secondary Exam Call Letter

SSC NR Selection Post 8 Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Northern Region has released the admit card for online exam for Selection Post Phase 8 for Graduate, Sr Secondary and Secondary Level. Candidates can download SSC NR Selection Post Phase 8 Admit Card form SSC Northern Region official website www.sscnr.net.in.

SSC NR Selection Post 8 Admit Card Link is available below. The andidates can also download SSC Northern Region Selection Posts 8 Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

SSC NR Selection Post 8 Admit Card Download

SSC Selection Post 8 Admit Card Download for Other Regions

How to Download SSC Selection Post 8 Admit Card 2020 for Northern Region ?

Go to the official website of SSC Northern Region i.e. sscnr.net.in

Click on the link ‘ADMIT CARD FOR PHASE-VIII/2020/SELECTION POSTS’ given on the homepage

Read Instructions, Click on ‘I Agree’ and the go to ‘Submit’ button

Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number or Complete Name and Date of Birth

Click on “Search Status” button

Download SSC Selection Post 8 NR Admit Card 2020

SSC Selection Posts 2020 is scheduled from 06 November to 10 November 2020. As per SSC NR official website, “Candidate must carry an original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate. If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth. In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and the photo ID/the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.”

The candidate should also follow COVID - 19 Guidelines at the centre