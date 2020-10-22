SSC Selection Post 8 Admit Card 2020 to Release Soon, Check Phase 8 Graduate, Sr Secondary and Matriculation Application Status Here

SSC Selection Post 8 Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card for the post of Computer Based Exam for Selection Posts Phase 8. Recently, SSC has activated the application status for the post for NER. So. We can expect SSC Selection Phase 8 Admit Card Soon on SSC official Regional Websites.

All those candidates who have applied for SSC Selection Post 8 Recruitment 2020 can check their application status through the link:

SSC Selection Post 8 Application Status

SSC Selection Post 8 Exam is scheduled to be held from 06 November to 10 November 2020. However, the exam for Bihar Centre will be held on 14 December due to Bihar Assembly Elections.

Name of the Region SSC Selection Post 8 Admit Card Region-wise SSC Regional Websites SSC Central Region SSC CR Selection Post 8 Admit Card http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MP Selection Post 8 Admit Card http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC North Western Region SSC NWR Selection Post 8 Admit Card http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Western Region SSC WR Selection Post 8 Card http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC NER Selection Post 8 Admit Card http://www.sscner.org.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC KKR Selection Post 8 Admit Card https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ SSC North Region SSC NR Selection Post 8 Admit Card http://www.sscnr.net.in/ SSC Southern Region SSC SR Selection Post 8 Admit Card http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC Eastern Region SSC ER Selection Post 8 Admit Card http://www.sscer.org/

The candidate should carry their SSC Selection Post Admit Card with two copies of their latest coloured passport size photograph (3 cm x 3.5 cm), At least one valid photo bearing identity proof in ORIGINAL with clear photograph ( one - 1. Passport, 2. Aadhaar Card/Print out of e-Aadhaar, 3. Driving License, 4. Service ID Card issued to employees by Central Govt./State Govt./ PSUs, 5. ID Card issued by University/College/School 6. Voter’s ID Card, 7. PAN Card, 8. Ex-Servicemen Discharge Book issued by Ministry of Defence, 9. Any other Photo Identity Proof

issued by Central Govt./ State Govt.) and Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form.They should also follow COVID - 19 instructions:

SSC Selection Post 8 Exam Pattern

SSC Selection Post Exam will have 200 objective type questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension.The total marks of the exam are 2020 and there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The candidates should secure at least 30% for qualifying the written test (25% for OBC/ EWS candidates and Others will have to secure 20%).

The shortlisted candidates in SSC Selection Post 8 CBT will be called for Document Verification.

SSC Selection Tentative Answer Keys will be uploaded on its website after the exam.

The recruitment is being done to fill up 1355 vacant post of Matriculation Level Matriculation level Posts such as Technical Operator, Library Clerk etc., 10+2 (Higher Secondary) level Posts such as Lab Assistant (Geology) Gr III,Fumigation Assistant, Laboratory Attendant etc . and Graduation & above level Posts such as Store Keeper Gr II, Junior Engineer etc.

SSC Selection Post 8 Recruitment Notification