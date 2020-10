SSC Selection Post 8 Application Status 2020 Released @sscner.org.in, Check Graduate Level, 10+2 Level and 10th Level Region-wise Status Here

SSC Selection Post 8 Application Status 2020: Staff Selection Commission, North East Region has activated the link application status for the Selection 8 Posts for Graduate Level, 10+2 Level and 10th Level on official website sscner.org.in. All those candidates who have applied for SSC Selection Posts 8 Recruitment 2020 can check whether their application is accepted or rejected through on SSC Official Regional Websites or directly through the table below.

Those candidates whose application is accepted will appear for online exam. SSC Selection Post Exam is scheduled to be held on 06 November to 10 November 2020 (on 14 December for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar)

The candidates can check SSC Selection Phase 8 Application Status using their Roll Number or Registration or Name and Date of Birth for the post they have applied.

In order to appear for the SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Exam, the candidates are required to download SSC Selection Post 8 Admit Card. SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Admit Card will be released anytime soon.

SSC Selection Post 8 Admit Card 2020