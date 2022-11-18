SSC NWR CGL Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Combine Graduate Level Tier 1 Call Letter Here

SSC NWR CGL Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) uploaded the admit cards along with application status of the students who have applied for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Posts for North Western Region (NWR). Now, candidates can download SSC CGL Admit Card from the website of NWR i.e. sscnwr.org. We have provided the SC NWR CGL Admit Card Link below for the candidates.

SSC CGL NWR ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD

How to Download SSC NWR CGL Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the SSC NWR i.e. sscnwr.org Click on the admit card ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAMINATION, 2022 (TIER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 01/12/2022 TO 13/12/2022' This link will redirect you to the login where you need to read all the instructions After read the instructions, you can provide your registered id or roll number, mother's name and date of birth Click on 'search status' Download SSC NWR CGL admit card Take a print out of the admit card

The website reads, "Candidates should note that while sitting in the examination, they must have an original photo identity card which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the entry certificate. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, then the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth. If the date of birth mentioned in the original photo identity card / official certificate issued as proof of admission certificate and date of birth does not match, then the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.