[Official] SSC Phase 8 additional result 2022 declared; here’s direct link

SSC Phase 8 Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional result of the Selection Post (Phase-8) Examination on December 21. Candidates can check and download their additional SSC Phase 8 Result 2022 selection results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The additional SSC Phase 8 selection result 2022 has been announced to fill the vacancy after meeting the required cutoff score. Therefore, additional SSC Phase 8 selection results 2022 has been released after decreasing the cutoff score in order to select enough candidates to fill the vacancy available under SSC Phase 8 selection.

According to officials, "In case, during the stage of Scrutiny of documents/final Document Verification, the Commission observes that the vacancy(ies) for a particular category of Post(s) is/are not getting filled up completely, an additional number of candidates who have qualified in the Computer Based Examination, in the order of merit, shall be called only for one more time, at the discretion of the Commission for filling up the number of vacancies not getting filled up, in the ratio of 1:20 for vacancies upto 5 and 1:10 for vacancies more than 5."

SSC Phase 8 Selection Post Result: How to download additional SSC Phase 8 selection result 2022 ?

Candidates can check the procedure below to download SSC Phase 8 selection result 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Select the Result section on the homepage

Step 3: Go to the others section and select the result link

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print if needed

As per provisions of the Notice of the examination, a minimum cut-off criteria for UR - 35% (70 marks), EWS/OBC - 30% (60 marks), All other categories 25% (50 marks)has been applied while processing the additional result.

