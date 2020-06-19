SSC Selection Post 7 Result 2020 Announced @ssc.nic.in, Check SSC Selection Post VII Additional Select List Here

SSC Selection Post 7 Result 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice regarding the additional select list for Selection Post 7 2019 on its website. Candidates appeared in the SSC Exam 2020 can check the additional list of candidates on the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

According to the notice released on SSC Website, the commission has selected a total of 32 candidates for scrutiny for the post of Girl Cadet Instructor, Post Code No.NR16219. Out of 32 candidates, 32, 03 additional candidates are now shortlisted in place of 08 male candidates for next stage of scrutiny as per revised result. The revised Category-wise Cut-off details and number of candidates shortlisted against the vacancies are given on the official website. Candidates can check the SSC Selection Post VII Additional Result on the official website or in the link given below.

Candidates whose name added in the list are required to submit documents in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the Regional Office i.e. SSC(NR) to which the Post Category belongs, by 30th June 2020 by speed post only.

Procedure to Download SSC Selection Post 7 Additional Result 2020

Visit the official website of SSC.I.e. ssc.nic.in.

Click on the notification reads ‘ Important Notice for Advt. No. Phase-VII/2019/Selection Posts, Post Category No. NR16219, Post Name Girl Cadet Instructor pdf’ flashing on the homepage.

A PDF will open.

Then, candidates are required to read all instructions given in the PDF file.

To, see the additional select list, the candidates are required to click on the link given in the PDF.

It will redirect you to the new PDF file.

Candidates can download and save SSC Selection Post 7 Result 2020 Additional List for future reference.

Candidates should note that the commission will cancel the candidature of all candidates other than female for this post. The result of the total 32 candidates can be directly downloaded by clicking on the above link.