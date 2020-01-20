SSC Selection Post Phase-7 Result 2019 to be out soon: Check Minimum Qualifying & Previous Cutoff Marks

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 (VII) Results 2019 are going to be released soon at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC Selection Post Phase 7 (VII) 2019 from 14th Oct to 16th Oct 2019 for Matriculation/10th, Higher Secondary/12th and Graduation Level Exams, can check the expected cutoff marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the three exams, i.e., Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary Level and Graduation Level, we have guestimated the Cutoff Marks of SSC Selection Post Phase 7 (VII) 2019 Online Exam.

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 2019 Exam – Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC Selection Post Phase VII 2019 Computer Based Exam (Matriculation/10th, Higher Secondary/12th and Graduation & Above Level Exams) consisted of 100 Questions of total 200 Marks in the MCQ Format. Below is the Exam Pattern:

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Total Duration/ Timing General Intelligence 25 50 60 Minutes (Total) English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 Total 100 questions 200 marks

For qualifying Computer Based Examination, candidates are required to score minimum marks as per the details given below:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC Selection Post Phase 7 (VII) 2019 Online Exam Category Minimum Marks (%) General 70 Marks (35%) OBC/ EWS 60 Marks (30%) Other Categories 50 Marks (25%)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VI 2018 (Matriculation Level) Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under Matriculation Level Posts for which the exam was conducted from 16th to 18th January 2019:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VI 2018 (Matriculation) Result Analysis Matriculation Level Number of Candidates Number of Applicants 210601 Number of Candidates Appeared 55594 Number of Candidates Shortlisted 4784

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VI 2018 (Higher Secondary Level) Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under Higher Secondary Level Posts for which the exam was conducted from 17th to 18th January 2019:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VI 2018 (Higher Secondary) Result Analysis Higher Secondary Level Number of Candidates Number of Applicants 74462 Number of Candidates Appeared 17554 Number of Candidates Shortlisted 2093

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VI 2018 (Graduation & Above Level) Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under Graduation & Above Level Posts for which the exam was conducted from 17th to 18th January 2019:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VI 2018 (Graduation & Above) Result Analysis Graduation & Above Level Level Number of Candidates Number of Applicants 152079 Number of Candidates Appeared 32242 Number of Candidates Shortlisted 8490

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

There will be no Interview process for the SSC Junior Level Posts as per Government Guidelines. Therefore, to get selected for SSC Selection Posts, a candidate is only required to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and obtain the marks above the minimum cut-off (qualifying marks). Candidates will be shortlisted for Computer Based Examination based on the percentage of marks in Essential Qualifications as indicated by them in their application. For the post of Sub-Inspector (Fire), Post Code-NR15419 additional Physical Test will be conducted.

Depending on the number of vacancies of a particular category of post, candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny based on the score and merit of candidates in the Computer Based Examination in the following ratio:

In the ratio of 1:20, for up to 5 vacancies for any category of posts. In the ratio of 1:10, for more than 5 vacancies for any category of posts, subject to minimum 100.

The final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. Final scores of the candidates will only be disclosed/ made available on the website of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices at the time of declaration of Final Result for the particular category of post.