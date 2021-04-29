SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Final Answer Key 2020 Released, Check Direct Download Link Here

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Final Answer Key 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys for recruitment to the post of various posts through SSC Selection Post Phase 8 on 28 April 2021. Candidates who appeared in the Graduation, Higher Secondary And Matriculation Level SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Exam can download the answer keys through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission declared the result of Computer Based Examination Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examinations (i.e. for Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduate & above level) on 12 April 2021 and shortlisted the candidates for the next stage of scrutiny. The candidates can now download SSC Answer Key through the official website.

How and Where to Download SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Final Answer Key 2020?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on Phase-VIII/2020/Selection Posts Examinations (i.e. Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & Above Level Posts) - Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Papers flashing in the answer keys section. A PDF will be opened. Click on the link that reads ‘Final Answer Keys - Phase -VIII/2020/Selection Posts Examinations (i.e. Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & Above Level Posts)’ It will redirect you to the new page. Enter your Roll Number, Password and click on submit button. Then, the subject wise answer keys will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Final Answer Key 2020and save it for future reference.

The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month i.e. from 27 April 2021 (5:00 PM) to 26 May 2021 (upto 5:00 PM). The candidates can directly download the answer keys by clicking on the provided link given below.

Download SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Final Answer Key 2020