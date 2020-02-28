SSC SI & ASI Result 2020: Marks Uploaded for SSC CPO Paper 1@ ssc.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

SSC SI & ASI Result 2019-20: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result and Marks of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-I), 2019 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the SSC CPO exam can check their result on the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC)-ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has conducted the exam of SSC SI & ASI for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF. Now all candidates who have appeared for the said exam can check their marks on the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

It is noted that the exam of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-I), 2019 on conducted on 14.02.2020. Now, the marks of the candidates have been uploaded on the website of the Commission.

In a bid to check their individual marks, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No and Registered Password. After successfully providing their credentials, candidates can check their Result/Marks link on the official website. The facility will be available from 27.02.2020 to 28.03.2020.

Click for Short Notification for Marks SSC CPO Paper 1





Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has also released the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) for the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-I), 2019 on its official website.

Click Here for Final Answer Keys for SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-I), 2019





Direct Link for Final Answer Key



Candidates are advised to check the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for latest updates regarding the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-I), 2019.

