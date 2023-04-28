SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2023 Released: Download at sscsr.gov.in

SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2023 has been released by the SSC Southern Region. Check Direct Link to Download SSC Southern Region Hall Ticket Here.

SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the admit cards for the online exam scheduled to be held for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at sscsr.gov.in. Students who have applied for SSC MTS Recruitment for Southern Region can download SSC MTS Admit Card from the official website.

SSC SR MTS Admit Card Download Link

The direct link to download SSC SR Admit Card is available on the official website. However, it is also provided in this article.

SSC SR MTS Admit Card Download From Here

How to Download SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2023 ?

The commission is conducting the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 from May 02, 2023. The steps to download SSC MTS Paper 1 Admit Card are provided here for the candidates.



Step 1: Visit the website of the SSC SR - sscsr.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 - Know your Application Status | Know the Roll Number, Time, Date and Place of your Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) | Download e-Admission Certificate’

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Download SSC Southern Region Admit Card

SSC SR MTS Exam Pattern 2023

There will 2 sessions:

SSC SR MTS Session 1 2023

Subjects: Numerical and Mathematical AbilityReasoning Ability and Problem-Solving

Number of Questions - 20 in each subject

Marks - 60 marks in each subject

Time - 45 minutes

SSC SR MTS Session 2 2023