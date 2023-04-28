SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2023 Released: Download at sscsr.gov.in

SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the admit cards for the online exam scheduled to be held for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at sscsr.gov.in. Students who have applied for SSC MTS Recruitment for Southern Region can download SSC MTS Admit Card from the official website.
SSC SR MTS Admit Card Download Link
The direct link to download SSC SR Admit Card is available on the official website. However, it is also provided in this article.
|SSC SR MTS Admit Card
|Download From Here
How to Download SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2023 ?
The commission is conducting the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 from May 02, 2023. The steps to download SSC MTS Paper 1 Admit Card are provided here for the candidates.
Step 1: Visit the website of the SSC SR - sscsr.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 - Know your Application Status | Know the Roll Number, Time, Date and Place of your Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) | Download e-Admission Certificate’
Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Download SSC Southern Region Admit Card
SSC SR MTS Exam Pattern 2023
There will 2 sessions:
SSC SR MTS Session 1 2023
- Subjects: Numerical and Mathematical AbilityReasoning Ability and Problem-Solving
- Number of Questions - 20 in each subject
- Marks - 60 marks in each subject
- Time - 45 minutes
SSC SR MTS Session 2 2023
- Subjects: General Awareness and English Language and Comprehension
- Number of Questions - 25 in each subject
- Marks - 75 marks in each subject
- Time - 45 minutes