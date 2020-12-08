SSC Steno 2019 Group C and D CBT Admit Card Released for Madhya Pradesh Region, Check Details Here

SSC Steno 2019 Group C and D CBT Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Steno 2019 Group C & D CBT Admit Card for Madhya Pradesh Region. All such candidates going to appear for Steno 2019 CBT Group C & D Exam within Madhya Pradesh Region can download their admit cards through the official website of SSCMPR.i.e.sscmpr.org.

Dec 8, 2020 12:34 IST
ssc stenographer admit card 2020 download
ssc stenographer admit card 2020 download

SSC Steno 2019 CBT Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Steno 2019 CBT Admit Card for Madhya Pradesh Region. All such candidates going to appear for Steno 2019 CBT Exam within Madhya Pradesh Region can download their admit cards through the official website of SSCMPR.i.e.sscmpr.org.

SSC Steno 2019 CBT is scheduled to be held from 22 December to 24 December 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates can download SSC Steno 2019 CBT Admit Card by entering their credentials on the official website. In this article, we have provided the list of all regions, candidates will be able to download SSC Steno 2019 CBT Admit Card Region Wise directly by clicking on the above, once it is released.

All candidates are advised to report at the exam centre before one hour of the commencement of exam. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam venue after the entry closing time. Candidates are required to carry 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card.

If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, the candidate will not be admitted for the exam.

Download Region Wise SSC Steno 2019 CBT Admit Card

Staff Selection Commission

Application Status

Admit Card

SSCMPR

Download Here

 

Download Here

 

 

SSCSR

Download Here

 

Download Here

 

SSCNR

Download Here

 

Download Here

 

SSCKKR

Download Here

Download Here

 

SSCCR

Download Here

 

Download Here

 

SSCWR

Download Here

 

Download Here

 

SSCER

Download Here

 

Download Here

 

SSCNWR

Download Here

 

Download Here

 

SSCNER

Download Here

 

Download Here

 

SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 examination will be conducted in 2 different phases. The first phase is the Online Exam consisting of Multiple Choice Questions. The second phase is the Skill Test conducted by SSC. The SSC Steno Grade C & D 2019 Exam will cover General Intelligence (Reasoning Questions), General Awareness and English Language and Comprehension. The exam will be of 2 hours for 200 Marks. Those who will qualify in the CBT will be called for Skill Test.

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit. The appointed candidates shall be on probation for a period of two years and during the period of probation, the candidates would be required to undergo such training or pass such examinations as prescribed by the Controlling Authority. On successful completion of the period of probation, the candidates shall, if considered fit for permanent appointment, be confirmed to their post by the Controlling Authority.

General Knowledge for Exams

Current Affairs for Exams

Latest Job Notifications

 

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next