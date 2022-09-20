SSC Steno Exam Date 2017-2022 (Out) @ssc.nic.in: Check Here

SSC Steno Exam Date 2022: Staff Selection Commission is conducting the Stenographer Grade 'C' Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2017 in October 2022. Check Details Here

SSC Steno Exam Date 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates of online exam dates for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2017 (CBE). According to the SSC Steno Official notice, the exam will be held on 21 October 2022.

What is SSC Steno Admit Card Date ?

The admit card will be uploaded 7 days before the exam. The candidates can download SSC Steno Admit Card from the regional websites, once available.

The candidates will be given 100 questions on General Awareness and 100 questions on Comprehension and writing ability of the English Language. 100 marks will be allotted to each section. The duration of the exam is 2 hours.

Candidates should note that the questions relating to General awareness will be set both in Hindi and English. Also, the0.25 marks shall be deducted for every wrong answer.

Those who clear the computer-based exam will be called for a skill test which is a Shorthand Typing Test to be held in Hindi or English. The skill test contains 200 marks.

The commission is conducting the exam for filling up the vacancies in Central Secretariat Stenographers Service Grade ‘C’, Stenographers Cadre of Indian Foreign Service (B) Grade-II, Armed Forces Headquarters Stenographers Service Grade ‘C’, Railway Board Secretariat Stenographers Service Grade ‘C’and Election Commission of India Stenographers Service Grade ‘C’.

Online applications were invited from 13 June 2022 to 05 July 2022 on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in.

According to the SSC Notice, "The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government

guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19vpandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission atregular intervals for further updates."