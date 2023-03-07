SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023: Direct Link to Download Grade C and D Skill Test Re Exam Hall Ticket

SSC Stenographer Gr C&D Skill Test Re Exam Admit Card 2023 Released . Check details here like how to view and download PDFs of the Admit Card from the concerned SSC Regional Websites. Also Get Direct Link to Download Hall Tickets.

SSC Stenographer Gr C&D Skill Test Re Exam Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the Admit Card for SSC Stenographer Gr C&D Skill Test Re Exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the SSC Stenographer Gr C&D Skill Test on 15 February 2023 can check and download their Admit Cards for the Re Exam Of Skill Test from the official regional websites of SSC.

Candidates can download the Admit Card by following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the Official Regional Websites of SSC. Links Given in Table below

Region Official Website Karnataka Kerala Region at http://www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ Southern Region Chennai http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ Eastern Region Kolkata https://www.sscer.org/ North East Region https://www.sscner.org.in/en/ Western Region https://www.sscwr.net/ Madhya Pradesh Region https://www.sscmpr.org/ Central Region https://www.ssc-cr.org/ North West Region https://www.sscnwr.org/

Step 2: Go to the Admit Cards section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the flashing link titled -’"Download Call letter for Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C & D Re-Examination (Skill Test), 2022 to be held on 10.03.2023"

Step 4: Enter details like Registration ID/Roll No. and Date of Birth and click submit.

Step 5: A PDF of Admit Card will open

Step 6: Download the PDF and check your Admit Card via name and roll no.

Candidates can also download the Admit Card from the direct links given below.

Direct Link to Download the SSC Stenographer Gr C&D Skill Test Re Exam Admit Card 2023 for KK Region

Direct Link to Download the SSC Stenographer Skill Test Re Exam Admit Card 2023 for South Region

Direct Link to Download the SSC Stenographer Skill Test Exam Admit Card 2023 for East Region

Direct Link to Download the SSC Stenographer Gr C&D Skill Test Re Exam Admit Card 2023 for North East Region

Direct Link to Download the SSC Stenographer Gr C&D Skill Test Admit Card 2023 for West Region

Direct Link to Download the SSC Stenographer Skill Test Re Exam Admit Card 2023 for Madhya Pradesh Region

Direct Link to Download the SSC Stenographer Gr C&D Skill Test Re Exam Admit Card 2023 for Central Region

Direct Link Download the SSC Stenographer Gr C&D Skill Test Re Exam Admit Card 2023 for NW Region

SSC Stenographer Gr C&D Skill Test Re Exam Date 2023

The exam date for SSC Stenographer Gr C&D Skill Test Re Exam is 10 March 2023.

The SSC Stenographer Gr C&D Skill Test was conducted on 15 February 2023 but due to the large number of complaints received from candidates and feedback received from Regional Offices of the Commission regarding technical glitches encountered during the conduct of the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 on 15 February 2023 (Shift 1 & 2), the Commission had decided to cancel the said exam and re conduct it on a new date only for those candidates who appeared and registered for the Skill Test on 15 February 2023 (Shift 1 & 2). A total of 13,100 applicants have been provisionally selected for the Skill Test for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 47,246 candidates have been declared qualified for the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade 'D'.

The candidates who will successfully clear the SSC Stenographer Skill Test will get postings into different ministries and departments of the Central Government.