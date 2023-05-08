2023 SSLC Result Karnataka (Today): Get List of Official Links to Check Karnataka 10th Result

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Know where to check class 10th result link here. Get the list of websites to check KSEAB SSLC result updates here.

SSLC Result 2023 Karnataka: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the class 10th results today in a press conference. As per the notice released, the result will be announced in a press conference to be held at the Karnataka School Examination and Valuation Board at 10 AM. Students can check their results from 11 AM at: sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

As per media reports, over 8 lakh students have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination this year. The evaluation process of Karnataka Board SSLC answer sheets started on April 21, 2023, onwards. The class 10th board exam was held from March 31 to April 15, 2023.

Where To Check KSEAB Class 10th Result 2023?

To check SSLC Karnataka results, students have to visit the official websites. However, due to the heavy rush, there might be chances that the official website of the Karnataka board might not work. In that case, students can download their SSLC marksheet at these websites:

sslc.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

Can Students Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 in Offline Mode?

As per updates, students can also check their marks through SMS facility. They can follow the steps below to know how to check their class 10th result via SMS:

Step 1: Go to SMS application

Step 2: Type a message in this format: KAR10{space}roll number

Step 3: Send this message to 56263

Karnataka 10th result will be sent on the same mobile number

Karnataka Class 10th Result 2023 Grading System

In the result marksheet, students are also given grades along with marks and percentages. Those securing marks between 563-625 will be given A+. Check the table for complete details:

Marks Grade Percentage 563-625 A+ 90-100 500-562 A 80-90 438-499 B+ 70-80 375-437 B 60-70 313-374 C+ 50-60 219-312 C 35 - 50

Also Read: SSLC Result 2023 Karnataka Live Updates: KSEEB, karnataka.gov.in 10th Results, Supplementary Exam Date and Toppers List