SSUPSW Bihar Provisional List 2020 for Center Manager, Driver Posts Declared @ssupsw.in

SSUPSW Bihar Provisional List 2020 : State Society for Ultra Poor and Social Welfare-SSUPSW, (brand name- ‘SAKSHAM’), Government of Bihar has declared the Provisional List 2020 for Center Manager, Driver Posts on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Counseling for these posts can check the result on the official website of SSUPSW.i.e- ssupsw.in.

According to the short notification release by the State Society for Ultra Poor and Social Welfare-SSUPSW, it has declared the Provisional Selection List of Applicants on its official website for the posts of Center Manager and Driver.

Candidates who have appeared in the Counseling round held on 13/16 November 2019, 17/18 December 2019 and 04/21 January 2020, can check their result on the official website.

Candidates should note that the final selection list has been done on the basis of 80 percent on the educational qualification whereas 20 percent based on the experience.

Direct Link for SSUPSW Center Manager Provisional List 2020





Direct Link for SSUPSW Driver Provisional List 2020

It is to be noted that Bihar Integrated Social Protection Strengthening (BISPS), State Society for Ultra Poor and Social Welfare-SSUPSW, (brand name- ‘SAKSHAM’), Government of Bihar had invited applications for the recruitment of Technician, Admin-cum-Account Assistant and Other Posts against PR No-006905(Ni.Ni)2019-20. A total 917 vacancies were notified for various posts including Centre Manager, Admin-cum- Account Assistant, Case Manager, Driver and much more.

Applying candidates can check the SSUPSW Bihar Provisional List 2020 available on the official website. You can check the List also with the direct link given below. You can check the result from the direct link given below.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of State Society for Ultra Poor and Social Welfare-SSUPSW for latest updates regarding the Center Manager, Driver Posts Recruitment process.