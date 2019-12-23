Supreme Court of India SPA Admit Card 2019 @sci.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

Supreme Court of India SPA Admit Card 2019: Supreme Court of India (SCI) has released the Admit Card for the Senior Personal Assistant (SPA) on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Skill Test and Short Hand test for the Senior Personal Assistant (SPA) posts can download their admit card from the official website of Supreme Court of India (SCI) -sci.gov.in.

Earlier Supreme Court of India has announced the result of the Computer Knowledge Test for the posts of Senior Personal Assistant (SPA) on its official website. All such candidates who have been selected in the written test and Computer Knowledge test, will be able to appear in the Short Hand and Skill Test on Computer.

All such candidates who have qualified for Short Hand and Skill Test on Computer round can download their admit card with the providing their login credentials like Roll No, Date of Birth and Email id on the official website.

Direct Link Supreme Court of India SPA Admit Card 2019



Supreme Court of India SPA Admit Card 2019 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. sci.gov.in

Click on the link Download Admit Card for Shorthand Skill Test and Typing Speed Test on Computer for the post of Senior Personal Assistant given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you have to provide your login credentials like Roll No, Date of Birth and Email id.

You can get your Admit Card on your computer screen, once submitting the entry successfully

You should take Print Out of your admit card and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Supreme Court of India (SCI) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for Senior Personal Assistant (SPA) posts. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.