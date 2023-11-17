Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2023: Apply For Asst Professor Posts, Check Eligibility

Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2023: Swami Shraddhanand College DU has released the notification for the 41 Assistant Professor posts on the official website. Check notification pdf and other updates here.

Get all the details of Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment here, apply online link

Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification: Swami Shraddhanand College of the University of Delhi has invited online applications for various posts of Assistant Professor. The detailed recruitment notice is available in the Employment News (11-17) November 2023. A total of 41 posts of Assistant Professor are to be filled in different disciplines including Sanskrit, Zoology, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Computer Science and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within the two weeks from the publication of advertisement in the Employment News.

Swami Shraddhanand College DU Jobs 2023: Dates

Last date for submission of application is two weeks from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News.

Vacancy Details For SS College DU Recruitment 2023

Post Name-Assistant Professor

Botany: 5

Chemistry: 3

Commerce: 4

Computer Science: 2

Economics: 2

English: 4

Geography: 3

Hindi: 2

Mathematics: 3

Microbiology: 2

Physics: 3

Political Science: 2

Sanskrit: 1

Zoology: 5

Educational Qualification For Assistant Professor Posts 2023

Candidates should have a Master's degree with at least 55 per cent marks (or an equivalent grade in as point scale wherever the grading system is followed) in concerned/relevant subject from an Indian university or an equivalent degree from a foreign university along with UGC NET or CSIR-UGC joint NET qualification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



SS College DU Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay the application fee as ₹500 for unreserved, EWS and OBC category. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, there is no application fee. Please check the notification link for details in this regard.

Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply for SS College DU Recruitment 2023?

Interested candidates can submit their forms on the website colrec.du.ac.in.