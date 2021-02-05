SET BBA 2021 Test Center (Updated List) – Symbiosis Likely to Conduct Exam at Test Centers

Symbiosis International University (SIU) to conduct SET BBA exam in online mode at the physical test year unlike the previous year when aspirants appeared for the exam from Home due to COVID19 situation. The SET BBA exam is expected to be organsied from 1st May 2021 for the BBA aspirants.

However, changes can be expected anytime from the exam conducting body to ensure that candidates stay safe while maintaining the social distancing norms due to status of the COVID19 situation in the country.

The idea of candidates visiting the test center has again been reinstated this year and the University has decided to conduct the SET BBA 2021 Exam from Test Centers this year.

As the SET BBA exam is organised in computer-based format, therefore, aspirants have to login to their computer/laptop from Home to appear for the exam. SIU has issued guidelines for Internet Based Online Proctored Test.

SET BBA Exam – List of Test Centers/Cities

SET BBA exam to be conducted in physical test centers in these 80 test centers. Candidates can take a look at the SET BBA test cities where the exam was organised. Candidates are required to choose the test city as per their convenience at the time of the registration. Take a look at the list:-

Agra - Uttar Pradesh Gangtok / Bardang – Sikkim Nagpur - Maharashtra Ahmedabad – Gujarat Guwahati – Assam Nashik - Maharashtra Ahmednagar - Maharashtra Gwalior - Madhya Pradesh Navi Mumbai - Maharashtra Ajmer - Rajasthan Hooghly - West Bengal Noida - G Noida – Gaziabad - Delhi NCR Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh Hyderabad – Telangana Panipat - Haryana Allahabad - Uttar Pradesh Indore - Madhya Pradesh Panjim - Goa Ambala - Haryana Jabalpur - Madhya Pradesh Patiala- Punjab Amravati - Maharashtra Jaipur – Rajasthan Patna - Bihar Amritsar - Punjab Jalandhar – Punjab Port Blair - Andaman and Nicobar Island Asansol - West Bengal Jammu - Jammu and Kashmir Pune - Maharashtra Aurangabad - Maharashtra Jamshedpur – Jharkhand Raipur - Chhattisgarh Bareilly - Uttar Pradesh Jhansi - Uttar Pradesh Rajkot – Gujarat Bengaluru - Karnataka Jodhpur – Rajasthan Ranchi - Jharkhand Bhilai - Chhattisgarh Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh Roorkee - Uttarakhand Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh Karnal – Haryana Shillong - Meghalaya Bhubaneswar - Odisha Kochi / Ernakulam – Kerala Shimla - Himachal Pradesh Bilaspur - Chhattisgarh Kolhapur – Maharashtra Siliguri - West Bengal Chandigarh / Mohali - Punjab Kolkata - West Bengal Surat - Gujarat Chennai - Tamil Nadu Kota – Rajasthan Thane - Maharashtra Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu Kottayam – Kerala Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala Cuttack - Odisha Kozhikode – Kerala Thrissur - Kerala Dehradun - Uttarakhand Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh Udaipur - Rajasthan Delhi Gurugram - Delhi NCR Ludhiana – Punjab Vadodara - Gujarat Dhanbad - Jharkhand Madurai - Tamil Nadu Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh Dibrugarh - Assam Meerut - Uttar Pradesh Vijayawada - Andhra Pradesh Faridabad - Delhi NCR Mumbai - Maharashtra Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh Gandhinagar - Gujarat Mysuru – Karnataka

