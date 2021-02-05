JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

SET BBA 2021 Test Center (Updated List) – Symbiosis Likely to Conduct Exam at Test Centers

Symbiosis International University (SIU) will conduct the SET BBA in these test centers. Find out the list of SET BBA 2021 test cities where you can appear for the BBA Entrance Exam.

Created On: Feb 5, 2021 16:07 IST
SET BBA Test Centers
SET BBA Test Centers

Symbiosis International University (SIU) to conduct SET BBA exam in online mode at the physical test year unlike the previous year when aspirants appeared for the exam from Home due to COVID19 situation. The SET BBA exam is expected to be organsied from 1st May 2021 for the BBA aspirants.

However, changes can be expected anytime from the exam conducting body to ensure that candidates stay safe while maintaining the social distancing norms due to status of the COVID19 situation in the country.

The idea of candidates visiting the test center has again been reinstated this year and the University has decided to conduct the SET BBA 2021 Exam from Test Centers this year.

As the SET BBA exam is organised in computer-based format, therefore, aspirants have to login to their computer/laptop from Home to appear for the exam. SIU has issued guidelines for Internet Based Online Proctored Test. 

SET BBA Exam – List of Test Centers/Cities

SET BBA exam to be conducted in physical test centers in these 80 test centers. Candidates can take a look at the SET BBA test cities where the exam was organised. Candidates are required to choose the test city as per their convenience at the time of the registration. Take a look at the list:-

Agra - Uttar Pradesh

Gangtok / Bardang – Sikkim

Nagpur - Maharashtra

Ahmedabad – Gujarat 

Guwahati – Assam

Nashik - Maharashtra

Ahmednagar - Maharashtra

Gwalior - Madhya Pradesh

Navi Mumbai - Maharashtra

Ajmer - Rajasthan

Hooghly - West Bengal

Noida - G Noida – Gaziabad - Delhi NCR

Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

Hyderabad – Telangana

Panipat - Haryana

Allahabad - Uttar Pradesh

Indore - Madhya Pradesh

Panjim - Goa

Ambala - Haryana 

Jabalpur - Madhya Pradesh

Patiala- Punjab

Amravati - Maharashtra

Jaipur – Rajasthan

Patna - Bihar

Amritsar - Punjab

Jalandhar – Punjab

Port Blair - Andaman and Nicobar Island

Asansol - West Bengal

Jammu - Jammu and Kashmir

Pune - Maharashtra

Aurangabad - Maharashtra

Jamshedpur – Jharkhand

Raipur - Chhattisgarh

Bareilly - Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi - Uttar Pradesh

Rajkot – Gujarat 

Bengaluru - Karnataka

Jodhpur – Rajasthan

Ranchi - Jharkhand

Bhilai - Chhattisgarh

Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh

Roorkee - Uttarakhand

Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh

Karnal – Haryana

Shillong - Meghalaya

Bhubaneswar - Odisha

Kochi / Ernakulam – Kerala

Shimla - Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur - Chhattisgarh

Kolhapur – Maharashtra

Siliguri - West Bengal 

Chandigarh / Mohali - Punjab

Kolkata - West Bengal

Surat - Gujarat

Chennai - Tamil Nadu

Kota – Rajasthan

Thane - Maharashtra

Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

Kottayam – Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

Cuttack - Odisha

Kozhikode – Kerala

Thrissur - Kerala

Dehradun - Uttarakhand

Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

Udaipur - Rajasthan

Delhi Gurugram - Delhi NCR

Ludhiana – Punjab

Vadodara - Gujarat

Dhanbad - Jharkhand

Madurai - Tamil Nadu

Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

Dibrugarh - Assam

Meerut - Uttar Pradesh

Vijayawada - Andhra Pradesh

Faridabad - Delhi NCR

Mumbai - Maharashtra

Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh

Gandhinagar - Gujarat

Mysuru – Karnataka

For more information about SET BBA entrance exam or other BBA exams, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com!

Related Categories

Talk to Us!

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next