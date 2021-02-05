SET BBA 2021 Test Center (Updated List) – Symbiosis Likely to Conduct Exam at Test Centers
Symbiosis International University (SIU) will conduct the SET BBA in these test centers. Find out the list of SET BBA 2021 test cities where you can appear for the BBA Entrance Exam.
Symbiosis International University (SIU) to conduct SET BBA exam in online mode at the physical test year unlike the previous year when aspirants appeared for the exam from Home due to COVID19 situation. The SET BBA exam is expected to be organsied from 1st May 2021 for the BBA aspirants.
However, changes can be expected anytime from the exam conducting body to ensure that candidates stay safe while maintaining the social distancing norms due to status of the COVID19 situation in the country.
The idea of candidates visiting the test center has again been reinstated this year and the University has decided to conduct the SET BBA 2021 Exam from Test Centers this year.
As the SET BBA exam is organised in computer-based format, therefore, aspirants have to login to their computer/laptop from Home to appear for the exam. SIU has issued guidelines for Internet Based Online Proctored Test.
SET BBA Exam – List of Test Centers/Cities
SET BBA exam to be conducted in physical test centers in these 80 test centers. Candidates can take a look at the SET BBA test cities where the exam was organised. Candidates are required to choose the test city as per their convenience at the time of the registration. Take a look at the list:-
|
Agra - Uttar Pradesh
|
Gangtok / Bardang – Sikkim
|
Nagpur - Maharashtra
|
Ahmedabad – Gujarat
|
Guwahati – Assam
|
Nashik - Maharashtra
|
Ahmednagar - Maharashtra
|
Gwalior - Madhya Pradesh
|
Navi Mumbai - Maharashtra
|
Ajmer - Rajasthan
|
Hooghly - West Bengal
|
Noida - G Noida – Gaziabad - Delhi NCR
|
Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh
|
Hyderabad – Telangana
|
Panipat - Haryana
|
Allahabad - Uttar Pradesh
|
Indore - Madhya Pradesh
|
Panjim - Goa
|
Ambala - Haryana
|
Jabalpur - Madhya Pradesh
|
Patiala- Punjab
|
Amravati - Maharashtra
|
Jaipur – Rajasthan
|
Patna - Bihar
|
Amritsar - Punjab
|
Jalandhar – Punjab
|
Port Blair - Andaman and Nicobar Island
|
Asansol - West Bengal
|
Jammu - Jammu and Kashmir
|
Pune - Maharashtra
|
Aurangabad - Maharashtra
|
Jamshedpur – Jharkhand
|
Raipur - Chhattisgarh
|
Bareilly - Uttar Pradesh
|
Jhansi - Uttar Pradesh
|
Rajkot – Gujarat
|
Bengaluru - Karnataka
|
Jodhpur – Rajasthan
|
Ranchi - Jharkhand
|
Bhilai - Chhattisgarh
|
Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh
|
Roorkee - Uttarakhand
|
Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh
|
Karnal – Haryana
|
Shillong - Meghalaya
|
Bhubaneswar - Odisha
|
Kochi / Ernakulam – Kerala
|
Shimla - Himachal Pradesh
|
Bilaspur - Chhattisgarh
|
Kolhapur – Maharashtra
|
Siliguri - West Bengal
|
Chandigarh / Mohali - Punjab
|
Kolkata - West Bengal
|
Surat - Gujarat
|
Chennai - Tamil Nadu
|
Kota – Rajasthan
|
Thane - Maharashtra
|
Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
|
Kottayam – Kerala
|
Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
|
Cuttack - Odisha
|
Kozhikode – Kerala
|
Thrissur - Kerala
|
Dehradun - Uttarakhand
|
Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
|
Udaipur - Rajasthan
|
Delhi Gurugram - Delhi NCR
|
Ludhiana – Punjab
|
Vadodara - Gujarat
|
Dhanbad - Jharkhand
|
Madurai - Tamil Nadu
|
Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh
|
Dibrugarh - Assam
|
Meerut - Uttar Pradesh
|
Vijayawada - Andhra Pradesh
|
Faridabad - Delhi NCR
|
Mumbai - Maharashtra
|
Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh
|
Gandhinagar - Gujarat
|
Mysuru – Karnataka
For more information about SET BBA entrance exam or other BBA exams, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com!