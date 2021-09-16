Take your career to newer heights with MIT-WPU’s B.Tech program

MIT-WPU empower the students for the next age of Engineering & Technology, which has opened up rewarding career and research opportunities.

MIT World Peace University’s (MIT-WPU) Faculty of Engineering & Technology, ranked the 7th Best Private Institute University for Engineering in India by TOI Survey 2020 is inviting aspirants to enroll for their reputed B. Tech program. MIT-WPU is founded on three fundamental principles: first, providing a Social Context for Education, second, giving students’ freedom for choosing a career path and lastly, encouraging active learning. The university ensures holistic learning experience for students backed by Value-based Education, Research, and Industry Collaborations.

B.Tech Specializations:

With a track record of four-decade of producing industry ready engineers, the university has a strong industry-academia connect which provide good internships and placement opportunities to our students. The Faculty of Engineering & Technology provides a comprehensive list of specializations to choose from, including Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering (Robotics and Automation), Petroleum Engineering, and Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science). The university is well equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, award winning eminent faculties and a variety of Ph.D. programs that make MIT-WPU the leading centre for research and development (R&D) in innovation. Considering the increasing demand of Industry and Society in Computer Science and Engineering domain. MITWPU has made the provision of flexibility in Programme Curriculum. This demand of industry and research is addressed by inclusion of Minor in B. Tech CSE which opens the doors of Computer Science and Engineering for the students of other branches. Minor in Computer Science and Engineering is offered which provides flexible options for students to learn courses the discipline and specific in the computer science domain. Students doing major courses in their own discipline of choice, shall have an option to learn courses form Computer Science and Engineering. Some of the demanding courses are OS, Software Engineering, DBMS, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, PYTHON, LINUX, Data Science.

B.Tech Highlights:

With the B. Tech program at MIT-WPU, students will be learning at India's 3rd Best Private University. Here we empower our students for the next age of Engineering & Technology, which has opened up rewarding career and research opportunities. The University provide students with focused guidance, plethora of opportunities and lifelong learning ability to embark upon their future career. We are committed to focus on life skills development, sound human values, global peace and a sense of world citizenship. Based on academic and non-academic excellences, the University provides scholarships to students in the form of financial assistance. The B. Tech program is a four-year full-time course, divided into Twelve trimesters. Professional and Open electives across disciplines offer the much needed core and inter-disciplinary cutting edge knowledge to budding engineers and at MIT-WPU students can choose electives according to their choice and interest.

• Placements & Recruiters:

The University has strong industry-academia connect. At the University we have 141+ companies participating frequently for on-campus placement drives and also provides industrial exposure to aspiring students in the form of internships. MIT-WPU offers 100% placement assistance to students, with the highest salary package of INR 37.26 lacs per annum. Online placements and internships are currently taking place, and students are gaining access to remote working opportunities. Some of our leading recruiters include LG, IBM, HP, Ford, Mercedes Benz, Accenture, JP Morgan, Bosh, Morgan Stanley, Oracle, Whirlpool, and more.

• BTech programs offered by MIT-WPU includes:

B Tech: Computer Science and Engineering

B.Tech: Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science)

B.Tech: Computer Science and Engineering (Computer Science and Business Systems)

B.Tech: Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security & Forensics)

B Tech: Electronics & Communication Engineering

B Tech: Electronics & Communication Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

B Tech: Electrical & Computer Engineering

B Tech: Civil Engineering

B Tech: Civil Engineering (Smart Infrastructure & Construction Engineering)

B Tech: Mechanical Engineering

B Tech: Mechanical Engineering (Robotics & Automation)

B Tech: Chemical Engineering

B Tech: Bio Engineering

B Tech: Petroleum Engineering

B Tech - 2nd Year (Lateral entry)

M Tech: Computer Science & Engineering (Network Management & Cyber Security)

M Tech: Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science & Analytics)

M Tech: Computer Science & Engineering (High Performance Computing)

M Tech: Electronics & Communication Engineering (VLSI & Embedded Systems)

M Tech: Electronics & Communication Engineering (Communication Networks & Software)

M. Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering (Wireless Communication and Networks)

M Tech: Mechanical Engineering (Thermal Engineering)

M Tech: Mechanical Engineering (Design Engineering)

M Tech: Mechanical Engineering (CAD/CAM/CAE)

M Tech: Petroleum Engineering

M Tech: Polymer Engineering

M Tech: Chemical Engineering

M Tech: Civil (Structural Engineering)

M Tech: Civil (Construction Engineering & Management)

M Tech: Civil (Tunnel Engineering)

PG Diploma in Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning Techniques

PG Diploma in Cyber Security in Association with KPMG

• New programs introduced this year:

• What are their salient features?

The unique Selling Points (USPs) of all the programs of FOET, MITWPU are

Strong Academic and Industry collaborations.

28 state of art Laboratories and 4 Technology Excellence centers.

Technology Industry Partners : - Persistent Systems Students have opportunities to work on sponsored (Live) projects with Persistent company, nVIDIA - Center of Excellence for students to research & work on projects in the field of CUDA - Parallel/Distributed Computing for AI & ML, IBM - Students worked on IBM funded research project to solve real world problems using Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, AMDOCS - Students have opportunities to work on sponsored (Live) projects, internship etc, IEEE Affordable Agriculture Technology Laboratory - For providing affordable solutions to farming community and in agriculture sector. Many research projects are undertaken by students and faculties in collaboration of industries at MITWPU campus. Successfully Completed project- IndiPro | Wearable Hand Sanitizer. Ongoing Project - Intelligent Drones Assistance for Herbal Plant Labelling from Dense Hilly Forests for Environmentalists & Botanists and Crop Health Monitoring for Farmers.

Mechanical Engineering Department has well established Centre of Excellence in the field of Design-Simulation and Manufacturing association with TATA Technologies in line with Industry 4.0. Specialized laboratories of Material Testing, Tribology, NVH and Solar Energy which offer Research Projects beyond Curriculum, Technology Visualization Center, Advanced Manufacturing Lab. Our Programme offers tracks of specialization which lead to careers in cutting edge technologies - Design and Simulation, Energy, Robotics, Automotive Engineering and Manufacturing & Automation. Mechanical Engineering curriculum is imparted with active learning methods like Problem Based Learning (PBL), Experiential Learning and Collaborative Learning. Choice based course selection, capstone projects and electives across disciplines offer much needed inter-disciplinary approach to budding Engineers. Rural immersion, National and industrial tours and innumerable co-curricular and extra-curricular activities widen their horizons by providing national/international platforms under the umbrella of Society of Automotive Engineering, Student Affiliate of IET, ASHRAE and many more. We are equipped with highly experienced faculty and strong industry-academia connect

State-of-art infrastructure, Strong industry and research organization support, Active Learning Pedagogy, Prominent Industry Collaborations, Strong Global Alumni Network, Guest Faculty of National and International experts,

School of Civil Engineering: well Qualified and Experienced Faculty, well Equipped Laboratories, Best Industry Institute relation, Hands on experience through internship, Involvement of Industry personnel in Curriculum.

MITWPU has introduced various components like Rural Immersion, YOGA, Peace Studies, National Study Tour and Optionally International Study Tour too along with regular academic which will help the overall personality development of the students.

• Do you allow a lateral entry in B. Tech Programs?

B.Tech Lateral Entry (Direct Second Year) at MIT-WPU allows students to join engineering programs directly in the second year B. Tech after completion of diploma in appropriate branch of Engineering and Technology. At MIT-WPU, you learn industry relevant curriculum, put it to practice in state-of-the-art labs, interact with industry experts, join clubs & participate in world events and eventually work towards becoming an exceptional engineer. Merit based scholarships and placements in fortune 500 industries are the key features of BTech lateral entry programs at MIT-WPU.

• What is the future vision of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology MITWPU?

To be a globally recognized leader in Engineering Education having a constructive impact on society. More focus on Industrial research in demanding domains like AI, ML, DS, Cyber security and Space Technologies.

• Student achievements - Car Design/Coding Contest/Any

Driverless Electric Car:

MIT Students Develop Driverless Electric Car

Final year students of MIT World Peace University from the School of Mechanical Engineering and Electronics and Telecommunications (E&T) have developed India’s first driverless, autonomous, electric four-wheeler. The developed vehicle uses state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence systems to reduce accidents and deaths caused by human errors. The car is based on Level Three autonomy and uses BLDC motors. A lithium iron Phosphate battery has been used to power the vehicle. The steering, throttle and brakes are controlled using a number of AI and ML algorithms, involving leader cameras, microprocessors, automated action control systems and various sensors. This vehicle has power of three kilowatts and take four hours to charge, which can cover a distance of forty kilometres. Such electric vehicles can be used to connect metro stations to the adjoining areas, for transportation, on airports, in golf clubs, in universities, etc.

The mentor of this project is Prof. Prakash Joshi, MAEER’S MIT Founder Trustee. The project is guided by Prof. Dr. Ganesh Kakandikar, Head of School of Mechanical Engineering,MIT World Peace University. The students involved in the project are Yash Keskar, Sudhanshu Manerikar, Saurabh Damakle, Shubhang Kulkarni, Pratyaksh Pandey and Prerna Kolipaka. For the management of this project, Prof. Shrikant Yadav and Prof. Omkar K. Kulkarni guided the students.

Chem E-Car:

American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) Student Chapter at the School of Chemical Engineering, MIT World Peace University, Pune has emerged as the winner of the Chem-E-Car competition held during the AIChE Student Regional Conference South Asia Region 2021. The team will now represent India at the Annual Student Conference to be held in November 2021 at Boston, USA where more than 30 teams from around the world will be racing their chemically powered cars. The team was guided by Prof. Datta B.Dandge. The team members were Kshitij Pal (Captain), Atharva Patane, Deepak Koppisetty, Anuj Todkar, Vamsi Kasibhotla, Kshitij Shelar, Nikhil Basutkar, Pranit Jamkute, Anwesha Bhattacharya, Rahul Yadav and Shreeram Akul.

Chem-E-Car Competition is organized by AIChE to lay emphasis on safety and design. The competition is to design a car powered and controlled by chemical reactions. The distance to be covered is given just few minutes before the competition. The chemical reaction has to be so well formulated with the appropriate ratios of the reactants that the amount of power (emf at the virtue of heat of reaction) should be sufficient to drive the vehicle up to a certain minimum distance. At the same time, it should not cross a specified upper limit of the distance, else the car is disqualified. It is all about the chemistry and reaction engineering involved in the design of the car that qualifies on multiple screening criteria evaluated globally with same norms.

BAJA:

Achievements -

Champions of BAJA SAE INDIA 2021, AIR 1 Overall Dynamics Award, AIR 1 Grade ability Event, AIR 1 Suspension and Traction Event, AIR 1 All Terrain Performance, AIR 2 Acceleration Event, AIR 2 Overall Statics Award, AIR 3 Cost Presentation Award.

BAJA SAE INDIA 2020:

AIR 1 in Rock Crawl, AIR 5 in Acceleration, AIR 6 in Sales Presentation.

BAJA SAE ARIZONA, USA 2020:

World Rank 1 Sales Presentation, World Rank 10 Overall Event.

BAJA SAE INDIA 2019:

AIR 1 in Design Evaluation, AIR 1 in Suspension and Traction, AIR 1 in Acceleration, AIR 4 in Rock Crawl.

BAJA SAETENNESSEE, USA 2019:

World Rank 2 in Sales Presentation, World Rank 6 in Overall Event

SUPRA:

ROBOCON:

Robocon 2020

Winners of DD Robocon 2020 held at IIT Delhi (All India Rank: 1)

Represented India at ABU ROBOCON 2020 held at FIJI

Prof. Balakrishna Memorial Award by IIT Delhi and Doordarshan

Mention in MATLAB Winner’s Circle.

Robocon 2019

100/100 in Round 1(Document submission)

98/100 in Round 2(Video submission)

Fastest Semi-auto robot in India (MR1)

Robocon 2018

All India Rank: 2

Fastest Robot in Nationals

Robocon 2017

All India Rank: 2

Best aesthetic award

2nd Runner up in MATHWORKS Modelling

Team PRO-KARTER:

Achievements of 2020:

NEKC Season- 3

AIR 2 IN VIRTUAL ROUND

AIR 3 IN DYNAMIC ROUND

WINNER OF DRAG RACE

BEST COST REPORT

Many more such as Skytroopers Achievements, DART Team Achievements, TIFAN Team Agrovators Achievements, VEGAPODS Achievements, Team Bellator, Team Phoenix and so on.

Recent Tie up – ARMY Sept 2021

• Industry Tie up:

MIT-WPU have access to the best Industry Experts and get a chance to expose themselves to Live Projects, Internships, and Insights into Industry and Work Culture at some of India’s finest Companies. The Industry needs the best talent to stay afloat and thrive in today’s fast and ever-changing world and we see a long-term partnership that can provide a serious win-win for both Industry and Students at MIT-WPU.

MIT- WPU, Faculty of Engineering & Technology has a strong Industry-Academia Interface - contributes in identifying opportunities and bringing together potential partners, to shaping optimal collaboration models, closing agreements and managing long-term strategic relationships which help the overall teaching-learning experience of the students, making various opportunities available to students.

For companies, universities have become essential innovation partners. MIT- WPU, FoET has always been on forefront of building strong network with corporates and develops a strong Collaborations which is a critical driver of the Innovation economy.

MIT-WPU, FoET has MoU Signed – 170 ensuring consistent engagement with the respective company. Few names of MoU companies are mentioned below -

Infosys

Applus IDIADA

TCS

Premium Transmission

Varroc

Tech Mahindra

Sigma Electric

Thermax

Cybage

American Axle

Sandvik Coromant

Horiba

• International University tie-ups:

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is signed between the University of Massachusetts (UMass) on behalf of its Lowell campus, and MIT World Peace University, Pune, India (MIT-WPU). UMass and MIT-WPU agree that cooperation in research collaborations and student and faculty exchanges would be mutually beneficial between MIT-WPU and the Lowell campus of UMass. Interaction and cooperation in a variety of joint academic and educational activities such as:

Collaborative research proposal submission to funding agencies that will support the partnership between MIT-WPU and the Lowell campus of UMass;

Joint supervision of doctoral research;

Joint research projects and publications, including work by undergraduate, graduate, and post-doctoral students at the partner institutions;

Dual degree programs;

Faculty and student exchanges based on reciprocity;

Joint conferences and workshops;

Team taught courses, including online courses;

Visits by faculty, professional staff, and students.

• Any recent big PR released:

Prof. Prasad Khandekar, Dean FOET, MITWPU, article published in Times of India “Integrated BTech after class X is aimed at seamless transition to engineering.

NIRMITEE

Nirmitee is an event that brings together Civil fanatics to a common platform for showcasing their talent and enhancing their skills to the highest level since its inception in 2000. The diverse range of competition such as Softcon, CV-Cruits, Technoquiz, Pitch Hunt, Paper Presentation, Town Planning, E-Tendering helps to assess participants competence level and gauge their logical skills.

The various events conducted aim at providing a strong sharing platform and offer a unique opportunity to the entrepreneurs, alumni, corporate people, and college students alike to get involved in the development of smart cities, exchange ideas, and foster the new integrated approaches in India.

Nirmitee is not just a technical event but it's a reflection of our dedication, hard work, passion and whole-hearted efforts in the world of student research and innovation.

