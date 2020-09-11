Tamil Nadu Judicial Service 2020 Prelims Date Announced @mhtc.tn.gov.in, Check Madras High Court District Judge Prelims Details Here

Tamil Nadu Judicial Service 2020: Madras High Court has released the tentative Tamil Nadu Judicial Service 2020 Prelims Date at its website. All those candidates who applied for Madras High Court District Judge Prelims 2020 in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service can check the list of the eligible candidates on the official website of Madras High Court.

According to the notice released by Madras High Court, The Preliminary Examination for the Post of District Judge (Entry Level) in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service is scheduled to be held, tentatively, on 01 November 2020 (Sunday) at three Examination Centers viz., (1) Chennai, (2) Madurai and (3) Coimbatore.

The exam centres have been allotted based on the Address for Communication furnished by the candidates in their online applications and keeping in view their comparatively nearest place among the Examination Centres. There will be no change in the exam date and venue under any circumstances. Candidates can check the select list for Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service 2020 on the official website of Madras High Court.

The court will shortly release Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service 2020 Admit Card on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website.

Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service Prelims 2020

Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern

Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service Prelims 2020 will consist of two papers each containing 100 multiple choice objective type questions. They will be conducted in the forenoon and afternoon session on the same day. The Question papers will be bi-lingual i.e., in English and Tamil.

In case of any inconsistency between English and Tamil versions of the questions, the English version will prevail over the Tamil version. Each question shall carry 1 mark and ‘1/4’ (0.25) mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

The duration of Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service Prelims 2020 will be three hours for each paper. All the successful candidates in the Prelims will be called upon for Main Exam.