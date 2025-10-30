IELTS vs TOEFL: Key Differences, Exam Format, Scoring & Which Is Better for You

Students who plan to study, work, or immigrate to an English-speaking country must prove their English proficiency. The two most popular tests for this are IELTS and TOEFL. Both are widely accepted by universities, employers, and immigration authorities worldwide. These exams assess Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking skills, but they differ in format, scoring system, structure, and test experience. Many students often feel confused about which test to choose. Is IELTS easier than TOEFL? Which one does my university prefer? This article will clearly explain the key differences between IELTS and TOEFL, including their test patterns, duration, and scoring methods, to help decide which test suits students best. What are IELTS and TOEFL? IELTS (International English Language Testing System) is one of the world’s most popular English proficiency tests, accepted in over 150 countries and by 11,500+ organisations. It comes in two versions: IELTS Academic (for higher education abroad) and IELTS General Training (for work and immigration). Students can take the test either as IELTS on Computer or IELTS on Paper, depending on their preference.

TOEFL iBT (Test of English as a Foreign Language – Internet-Based Test) is another widely recognised exam designed mainly for academic purposes. It is accepted in more than 160 countries, and is especially preferred by universities in the USA and Canada. Both IELTS and TOEFL evaluate Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking abilities, but they differ in exam structure, testing method, and scoring system. IELTS vs TOEFL Students can check the main differences between IELTS and TOEFL in the table below: Feature IELTS TOEFL iBT Test Mode Computer-based & Paper-based Internet-based (iBT) Test Duration 2 hours 45 minutes 1 hour 56 minutes Score Range 0–9 Bands 0–120 Speaking Test Face-to-face with an examiner Recorded via computer Marking Evaluated by human examiners Mostly AI-scored Result Time 2–13 days (Computer: 2 days, Paper: 13 days) 4–8 days

IELTS vs TOEFL: Test Format Both IELTS and TOEFL assess English skills in Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking, but their formats, timing, and question types are quite different. The table below shows a clear comparison of each section in both exams: Section IELTS TOEFL iBT Reading 40 questions, 60 minutes Includes three passages with a variety of question types like matching, sentence completion, and gap-filling. 20 questions, 35 minutes Passages are academic and come with multiple-choice questions. Listening 30 minutes, 40 questions Features 4 audio recordings, including conversations and monologues. 36 minutes, 28 questions Includes lectures and conversations with note-taking allowed. Writing 60 minutes Task 1: Describe a chart, graph, or table (150 words) Task 2: Write an essay (250 words) 29 minutes Task 1: Summarize information from a reading and lecture (150–225 words) Task 2: Write an independent essay. Speaking 11–14 minutes Conducted face-to-face with an examiner across 3 parts, including a detailed discussion. 16–20 minutes Consists of 4 tasks with responses recorded via computer.

IELTS vs TOEFL: Total Score Comparison Both IELTS and TOEFL measure the English proficiency, but they use different scoring systems. The IELTS is graded on a band scale from 0 to 9, while the TOEFL iBT is scored between 0 and 120. Below is a comparison chart showing how IELTS bands roughly match TOEFL scores: IELTS Band Score Equivalent TOEFL iBT Score 9 118–120 8.5 115–117 8 110–114 7.5 102–109 7 94–101 6.5 79–93 6 60–78 5.5 46–59 5 35–45 4.5 32–34 0–4 0–31 Also Check: GMAT vs GRE IELTS vs TOEFL: Section-wise Score Comparison Both IELTS and TOEFL evaluate the English proficiency across four key sections, Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking. However, each section follows a different scoring scale. IELTS uses a band system (0–9), while TOEFL uses points (0–30) per section.

Below is a detailed comparison of IELTS and TOEFL scores section by section: Listening Section Score Comparison The table below shows how IELTS Listening band scores correspond to TOEFL Listening section scores. IELTS Score Equivalent TOEFL Listening Score 9 30 8.5 29 8 28 7.5 27 7 24–26 6.5 20–23 6 12–19 5.5 7–11 5 4–6 4.5 3 0–4 0–2 Speaking Section Score Comparison Below is a comparison of IELTS Speaking bands and their equivalent TOEFL Speaking scores. IELTS Score Equivalent TOEFL Speaking Score 9 30 8.5 28–29 8 26–27 7.5 24–25 7 23 6.5 20–22 6 18–19 5.5 16–17 5 14–15 4.5 12–13 0–4 0–11 Reading Section Score Comparison The table below compares IELTS Reading band scores with corresponding TOEFL Reading section scores.

IELTS Score Equivalent TOEFL Reading Score 9 30 8.5 29 8 29 7.5 27–28 7 24–26 6.5 19–23 6 13–18 5.5 8–12 5 4–7 4.5 3 0–4 0–2 Writing Section Score Comparison This table shows how IELTS Writing bands align with TOEFL Writing section scores. IELTS Score Equivalent TOEFL Writing Score 9 30 8.5 30 8 30 7.5 29 7 27–28 6.5 24–26 6 21–23 5.5 18–20 5 14–17 4.5 12–13 0–4 0–11 IELTS vs TOEFL: Accent and Language One of the key differences between IELTS and TOEFL is the type of accent and English style used in each test. Accent: The IELTS test features British and Australian accents, while TOEFL primarily uses an American accent. Vocabulary: IELTS follows British English conventions, whereas TOEFL uses American English, including common idioms and expressions.

IELTS vs TOEFL: Which One is Better? There’s no single “better” test. It all depends on the learning style, test preference, and goals. Students can check the table below to decide: Aspect IELTS TOEFL iBT Test Duration About 2 hours 45 minutes Less than 2 hours Question Types Mix of question types, matching, short answers, gap-fill, etc. Mostly multiple-choice questions Typing or Writing Suitable if students prefer handwriting (Paper test option available) Best for those comfortable with typing Speaking Conducted face-to-face with an examiner Responses are recorded on a computer IELTS vs TOEFL: Question Style The question style of IELTS and TOEFL also reflects their testing approach and purpose. Check the table below for details: Feature IELTS TOEFL iBT Approach Real-life and practical More academic in tone Speaking Format Live interview with an examiner Recorded responses Writing Tasks Describe a graph, chart, or situation, plus an essay Essay plus integrated task combining reading and listening