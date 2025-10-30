IELTS vs TOEFL: Key Differences, Exam Format, Scoring & Which Is Better for You

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Oct 30, 2025, 12:38 IST

IELTS and TOEFL are the two most recognized English proficiency tests for studying, working, or immigrating abroad. Both assess Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking, but they differ in format, scoring, and test experience. This article explains the major differences between IELTS and TOEFL, including their structure, duration, and scoring system.

IELTS vs TOEFL
IELTS vs TOEFL

Students who plan to study, work, or immigrate to an English-speaking country must prove their English proficiency. The two most popular tests for this are IELTS and TOEFL. Both are widely accepted by universities, employers, and immigration authorities worldwide. These exams assess Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking skills, but they differ in format, scoring system, structure, and test experience.

Many students often feel confused about which test to choose. Is IELTS easier than TOEFL? Which one does my university prefer? This article will clearly explain the key differences between IELTS and TOEFL, including their test patterns, duration, and scoring methods, to help decide which test suits students best.

What are IELTS and TOEFL?

IELTS (International English Language Testing System) is one of the world’s most popular English proficiency tests, accepted in over 150 countries and by 11,500+ organisations. It comes in two versions: IELTS Academic (for higher education abroad) and IELTS General Training (for work and immigration). Students can take the test either as IELTS on Computer or IELTS on Paper, depending on their preference.

TOEFL iBT (Test of English as a Foreign Language – Internet-Based Test) is another widely recognised exam designed mainly for academic purposes. It is accepted in more than 160 countries, and is especially preferred by universities in the USA and Canada.

Both IELTS and TOEFL evaluate Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking abilities, but they differ in exam structure, testing method, and scoring system.

IELTS vs TOEFL

Students can check the main differences between IELTS and TOEFL in the table below:

Feature

IELTS

TOEFL iBT

Test Mode

Computer-based & Paper-based

Internet-based (iBT)

Test Duration

2 hours 45 minutes

1 hour 56 minutes

Score Range

0–9 Bands

0–120

Speaking Test

Face-to-face with an examiner

Recorded via computer

Marking

Evaluated by human examiners

Mostly AI-scored

Result Time

2–13 days (Computer: 2 days, Paper: 13 days)

4–8 days

IELTS vs TOEFL: Test Format

Both IELTS and TOEFL assess English skills in Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking, but their formats, timing, and question types are quite different. The table below shows a clear comparison of each section in both exams:

Section

IELTS

TOEFL iBT

Reading

40 questions, 60 minutes

Includes three passages with a variety of question types like matching, sentence completion, and gap-filling.

20 questions, 35 minutes

Passages are academic and come with multiple-choice questions.

Listening

30 minutes, 40 questions

Features 4 audio recordings, including conversations and monologues.

36 minutes, 28 questions

Includes lectures and conversations with note-taking allowed.

Writing

60 minutes

Task 1: Describe a chart, graph, or table (150 words)

Task 2: Write an essay (250 words)

29 minutes

Task 1: Summarize information from a reading and lecture (150–225 words)

Task 2: Write an independent essay.

Speaking

11–14 minutes

Conducted face-to-face with an examiner across 3 parts, including a detailed discussion.

16–20 minutes

Consists of 4 tasks with responses recorded via computer.

IELTS vs TOEFL: Total Score Comparison

Both IELTS and TOEFL measure the English proficiency, but they use different scoring systems. The IELTS is graded on a band scale from 0 to 9, while the TOEFL iBT is scored between 0 and 120.

Below is a comparison chart showing how IELTS bands roughly match TOEFL scores:

IELTS Band Score

Equivalent TOEFL iBT Score

9

118–120

8.5

115–117

8

110–114

7.5

102–109

7

94–101

6.5

79–93

6

60–78

5.5

46–59

5

35–45

4.5

32–34

0–4

0–31

Also Check:

GMAT vs GRE

IELTS vs TOEFL: Section-wise Score Comparison

Both IELTS and TOEFL evaluate the English proficiency across four key sections, Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking. However, each section follows a different scoring scale. IELTS uses a band system (0–9), while TOEFL uses points (0–30) per section.

Below is a detailed comparison of IELTS and TOEFL scores section by section:

Listening Section Score Comparison

The table below shows how IELTS Listening band scores correspond to TOEFL Listening section scores.

IELTS Score

Equivalent TOEFL Listening Score

9

30

8.5

29

8

28

7.5

27

7

24–26

6.5

20–23

6

12–19

5.5

7–11

5

4–6

4.5

3

0–4

0–2

Speaking Section Score Comparison

Below is a comparison of IELTS Speaking bands and their equivalent TOEFL Speaking scores.

IELTS Score

Equivalent TOEFL Speaking Score

9

30

8.5

28–29

8

26–27

7.5

24–25

7

23

6.5

20–22

6

18–19

5.5

16–17

5

14–15

4.5

12–13

0–4

0–11

Reading Section Score Comparison

The table below compares IELTS Reading band scores with corresponding TOEFL Reading section scores.

IELTS Score

Equivalent TOEFL Reading Score

9

30

8.5

29

8

29

7.5

27–28

7

24–26

6.5

19–23

6

13–18

5.5

8–12

5

4–7

4.5

3

0–4

0–2

Writing Section Score Comparison

This table shows how IELTS Writing bands align with TOEFL Writing section scores.

IELTS Score

Equivalent TOEFL Writing Score

9

30

8.5

30

8

30

7.5

29

7

27–28

6.5

24–26

6

21–23

5.5

18–20

5

14–17

4.5

12–13

0–4

0–11

IELTS vs TOEFL: Accent and Language

One of the key differences between IELTS and TOEFL is the type of accent and English style used in each test.

Accent: The IELTS test features British and Australian accents, while TOEFL primarily uses an American accent.

Vocabulary: IELTS follows British English conventions, whereas TOEFL uses American English, including common idioms and expressions.

IELTS vs TOEFL: Which One is Better?

There’s no single “better” test. It all depends on the learning style, test preference, and goals. Students can check the table below to decide:

Aspect

IELTS

TOEFL iBT

Test Duration

About 2 hours 45 minutes

Less than 2 hours

Question Types

Mix of question types, matching, short answers, gap-fill, etc.

Mostly multiple-choice questions

Typing or Writing

Suitable if students prefer handwriting (Paper test option available)

Best for those comfortable with typing

Speaking

Conducted face-to-face with an examiner

Responses are recorded on a computer

IELTS vs TOEFL: Question Style

The question style of IELTS and TOEFL also reflects their testing approach and purpose. Check the table below for details:

Feature

IELTS

TOEFL iBT

Approach

Real-life and practical

More academic in tone

Speaking Format

Live interview with an examiner

Recorded responses

Writing Tasks

Describe a graph, chart, or situation, plus an essay

Essay plus integrated task combining reading and listening

IELTS focuses on real-world communication and includes practical tasks like describing visuals or everyday situations. The Speaking test feels more natural since it’s a live conversation.

TOEFL, on the other hand, is more academically oriented, requiring to summarize lectures or readings and respond to computer-recorded prompts, ideal for university settings.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

