Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2023: Short Lines and Long Essay Paragraphs

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Essay in English: In this article, students will get 10 lines on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, an essay on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 100, 150 and 200 words. Use these templates to write your own essay on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Essay on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: School is the place where kids learn about many things that help them become successful. But some piece of information is not just to make them successful but to create social beings who know about the history of their nation and people who contributed to making today look like a normal day.

Organising essay writing competitions on freedom fighters’ Jayanti is one of the ways to teach students about their efforts. This teaches them to value their history and not just the day on which they are getting a holiday.

In this article, students will get 10 lines on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and an essay on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 100, 150, and 200 words. Use these templates to write your own essay on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Read:

10 Lines on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in English

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is a famous Indian freedom fighter also known as “Iron Man of India.” He was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. Vallabhbhai Patel was a lawyer by profession but compromised that part to join the Indian National Congress and participate in the freedom movement. He was close to Mahatma Gandhi and actively involved in various civil disobedience movements. Sardar Patel played an important role in integrating over 562 princely states into a unified and independent India after 1947. After Indian independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was nominated as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs. He is often referred to as the "Bismarck of India" for his dedication to the cause of national unity. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel once said “Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat” to exemplify his commitment to a united India. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel also played a crucial role in drafting the Indian Constitution. Sardar Patel passed away on December 15, 1950. After his death, every year his birthday is celebrated as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti.

Essay on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 100 words

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the "Iron Man of India," played a crucial role in the Indian independence movement. He was born in Gujarat on October 31, 1875. He played a crucial role in unifying Indians after unshackling British rule. Vallabhbhai Patel had a close association with Mahatma Gandhi and had an active role in civil disobedience movements. Patel gave up his occupation as a lawyer to put his time and efforts for India’s Independence. He was the force behind integrating over 562 princely states into a unified India post-independence. He was the first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs of India. On his Jayanti, we thank him for his contributions to prevent the disintegration of the nation.

Essay on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 150 words

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is a person who is not known for his profession but for the work that he did for his nation and its people. Patel, the “Iron Man of India," stood so straight that even Britishers had to bow their knees against his will. His partnership with Gandhiji was very famous and played an essential role in Indian independence. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. He had a degree in law but still chose to join the Indian National Congress and participate in the freedom struggle.

After India got its independence, Sardar Patel was elected as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs. Under his guidance and leadership, India stood together and prevented the disintegration of the nation. Sardar Patel died on December 15, 1950. Every year, to remember Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his efforts, we celebrate October 31st as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti.

Essay on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 250 words

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is a famous Indian freedom fighter, also known as the “Iron Man of India.” He was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. Vallabhbhai Patel was a lawyer by profession but compromised that part to join the Indian National Congress and participate in the freedom movement. He was close to Mahatma Gandhi and actively involved in various civil disobedience movements. Sardar Patel played an important role in integrating over 562 princely states into a unified and independent India after 1947.

After Indian independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was nominated as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs. He is often referred to as the "Bismarck of India" for his dedication to the cause of national unity. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel once said, “Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat,” to exemplify his commitment to a united India. Sardar Patel passed away on December 15, 1950. After his death, every year his birthday is celebrated as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti.

In addition to his political achievements, Patel was a staunch advocate for Gandhian principles of non-violence and communal harmony. He played a crucial role in drafting the Indian Constitution and was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1991. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy as a unifier and statesman is celebrated each year on his birth anniversary, which is observed as National Unity Day. His statue, the Statue of Unity, stands as a symbol of his enduring legacy and his role in shaping modern India.

Also Read: