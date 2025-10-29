Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
What is the Scientific Name of Sugarcane?

By Harshita Singh
Oct 29, 2025, 12:41 IST

The scientific name of sugarcane is Saccharum officinarum, which helps distinguish this crop from other sugarcane plants. India remains the second-largest global producer, though 2024 production faced challenges due to adverse weather and red rot infestation, underscoring the importance of knowing the sugarcane family for better agricultural research.

Scientific name of sugarcane: Have you ever thought about what kind of science goes into the sugar in your tea or coffee? Sugarcane plants (Saccharum officinarum) are one of the most important crops in the world for business, so it's very important to know how to tell them apart. In other words, the awareness of the scientific name for sugarcane provides ease in international trade, breeding new kinds, and keeping diseases in check. 

The USDA says that India will be one of the world's top producers of sugarcane, even though production is expected to drop next year because of bad weather and diseases like red rot. 

What is the Scientific Name of Sugarcane? 

Saccharum officinarum is the scientific name for sugarcane that everyone agrees on. Scientists and farmers all over the world use this botanical name, which means "noble cane," because it has a lot of sugar in it, to make sure they are talking about the same plant. Knowing the exact scientific name and family of sugarcane is very important in places like India, where there are many local names, to make sure that agricultural policy and research are consistent.

Classification of Sugarcane and Family

Sugarcane is classified according to the standard biological hierarchy, which puts it firmly in the grass kingdom. This classification helps us see how it fits in with other common plants.

Sugarcane Classification Rank

Taxon

Detail

Kingdom

Plantae

All plants

Phylum

Magnoliophyta

Flowering plants

Class

Liliopsida

Monocotyledons (Grasses, lilies, etc.)

Order

Poales

Grass order

Family

Poaceae (or Gramineae)

The Grass Family

Genus

Saccharum

Includes all sugarcane species

Species

officinarum

The most commonly cultivated, high-sugar species

The sugarcane family is Poaceae, commonly known as the grass family. This means sugarcane is botanically related to important cereals like rice, wheat, and maize! The genus Saccharum contains several other species, but Saccharum officinarum is the primary one used for commercial sugar production.

What are Scientific Names in Biology?

Carl Linnaeus came up with a formal system called binomial nomenclature that includes scientific names. The genus name (capitalized) and the species name (lowercase) are both written in italics. This system is crucial because it gives every organism a unique, universally recognized name, regardless of the hundreds of local common names it might have.

For example, in English, the common name for sugarcane is "sugarcane," but in Hindi, it's "Ganna." The name Saccharum officinarum clears up any confusion and makes it easier for scientists all over the world to talk to each other, do research, and protect the environment.

In conclusion, the universally accepted scientific name of sugarcane is Saccharum officinarum. This plant is a member of the Poaceae family and is a major player in the world economy, especially in countries that grow a lot of it, like India.

