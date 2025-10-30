Halloween General Knowledge Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Spooky Season?

Halloween is one of the most intriguing holidays in the world, consisting of age-old traditions, chilling tales, and present-day festivities. October 31 is the date every year one can find this enchanting holiday taking place. Originally called Samhain, a holiday celebrated by the Celtic peoples when it was believed the dead would return to Earth, Halloween is known for its fun activities including trick-or-treating, carved pumpkins, decorations, and games.

You may know about Halloween, but let's take the opportunity to test your knowledge even further. In the spirit of Halloween, for fun and learning, answer all of these questions about Halloween facts, your answers may shock you. Questions about the history of Jack-o’-lanterns, Huluween symbols, and how this holiday is celebrated across the globe! See how you do, and happy Halloween!