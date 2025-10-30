Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
Halloween General Knowledge Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Spooky Season?

This Halloween general knowledge quiz tests your understanding of the spooky season's origins, traditions, and symbols. Learn about the history of Jack-o'-lanterns, the meaning of "Halloween," and how it's celebrated globally. Challenge yourself and your friends with questions about this enchanting holiday and its fun activities like trick-or-treating and pumpkin carving.

Halloween General Knowledge Quiz

Halloween is one of the most intriguing holidays in the world, consisting of age-old traditions, chilling tales, and present-day festivities. October 31 is the date every year one can find this enchanting holiday taking place. Originally called Samhain, a holiday celebrated by the Celtic peoples when it was believed the dead would return to Earth, Halloween is known for its fun activities including trick-or-treating, carved pumpkins, decorations, and games. 

You may know about Halloween, but let's take the opportunity to test your knowledge even further. In the spirit of Halloween, for fun and learning, answer all of these questions about Halloween facts, your answers may shock you. Questions about the history of Jack-o’-lanterns, Huluween symbols, and how this holiday is celebrated across the globe! See how you do, and happy Halloween!

Check Out: The Origins of Halloween Symbols: Pumpkins, Ghosts, and Black Cats Explained

  1. In which country did Halloween originate?
     a) United States
     b) Ireland
     c) England
     d) France
    Answer: Ireland
  2. What does the word "Halloween" mean?
     a) Holy Eve
     b) All Hallows’ Eve
     c) Night of the Spirits
     d) Ghost Festival
    Answer: All Hallows’ Eve
  3. What were people originally carving before pumpkins?
     a) Apples
     b) Potatoes
     c) Turnips
     d) Beets
    Answer: Turnips
  1. What vegetable is traditionally associated with Halloween?
     a) Corn
     b) Pumpkin
     c) Tomato
     d) Cucumber
    Answer: Pumpkin
  2. What’s the name of the lantern made from carved pumpkins?
     a) Pumpkin Light
     b) Jack-o’-Lantern
     c) Spooky Glow
     d) Candle Face
    Answer: Jack-o’-Lantern
  3. What color combination is most linked with Halloween?
     a) Red and Green
     b) Blue and Silver
     c) Orange and Black
     d) Yellow and Brown
    Answer: Orange and Black
  4. What do people often say when trick-or-treating?
     a) Boo or Treat!
     b) Trick or Treat!
     c) Candy Please!
     d) Fright Night!
    Answer: Trick or Treat!
  1. Which fruit is often used in traditional Halloween games like “bobbing”?

a) Pears

b) Apples

c) Oranges

d) Grapes

Answer: Apples

  1. What date is Halloween celebrated on every year?

a) October 25

b) October 31

c) November 1

d) October 30

Answer: October 31

  1. What causes pumpkins to glow when a candle is inside?

a) Reflection

b) Combustion

c) Refraction

d) Absorption

Answer: Combustion

How did you do on this Halloween quiz? Even if you missed a question or two and learned something new, that’s part of the spooky fun! See how your friends and family do for a spook-tacular quiz game. Share this quiz and see if they can beat your score, this is a fun way to get friends and family into the Halloween spirit! 


