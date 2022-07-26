Teaching Jobs 2022: Over 15000 Post Vacant in KVS & NVS, Details Here

Teaching Jobs 2022: Over 15000 vacancies will be filled in Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya. Check the Details Below.

Teaching Jobs 2022: Over 15000 vacancies will be filled for Teaching Posts in various Government Schools in India, as per media reports. These statistics were shared by Union Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, in response to a question in Lok Sabha. According to her, around 12000 vacancies are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS).

The highest number of vacancies are available in Tamil Nadu (TN) with 1162 posts followed by Madhya Pradesh (MP) with 1066 Posts and 1006 vacancies in Karnataka. Other than this, there are seven other states having 600 vacant teaching positions including West Bengal with 964 vacancies, Odisha with 886 vacancies and Maharashtra with 705 vacancies.

Also, a total of 9,161 have been engaged on a contractual basis in various KVs across the country on a contractual basis, she added.

She said, the vacancies for Teacher Posts in Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs), managed by the Centre, are 3156 across the country and are lying vacant as of 2021. The highest number of posts are available in Jharkhand with 230 vacancies and 215 posts in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam each.

She has also shared the category-wise vacancies reservation that is available in KVs as follows:

OBC - 457

SC - 337

EWS - 163

ST - 168

In the Navodaya Vidyalayas, there are 194 EWS, 676 OBC, 470 SC and 234 ST teaching positions lying vacant.

"There are 12,044 teaching posts and 1,332 non-teaching posts lying vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country. The vacancies arise due to transfer, retirement from time to time. Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules," Devi said.