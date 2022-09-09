Technology Trends in Education Sector: Opportunities and Challenges in the Post-Pandemic World

The growing education sector of the country has witnessed a high demand for the digitisation of education, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. That has led to multiple policy developments and increased investments in technology. Technological trends in the Indian education sector have touched upon various nuances of education with the advent of technology in India. Grant Thornton Bharat has published a report on "Technology and cyber trends in the Indian education sector" that focuses on how the education sector has been impacted by the latest trends in technology, the effect of the pandemic on the medium of instruction, changes in engagement modes and cyber risks and what opportunities and challenges are there in the Post-Pandemic World. Pandemic as a Catalyst for Technological Innovation in Education The rise of technology and digital has impacted our lives, especially during the pandemic period. While technology and digitalization in the education sector have been prevalent, the real acceleration and impact were seen during the pandemic, when learning moved online and digital was the way for all forms of learning. The pandemic forced many schools and colleges to switch to a remote learning model. From primary to higher education, the digital transformation in the education sector has accelerated and made it undergo a shift towards online platforms. Rise of Tech in Education - Opportunities Technology has forced both instructors and students to change the way they interact in a classroom setting. The traditional classrooms had a rigour of physical attendance and learning along with fellow students that helped to develop interpersonal skills and cultivate good social behaviour. Instructors could interact face-to-face with students, mentor them and be a guide to their overall development. Offerings over VR and AR have been the latest entrants to the EdTech sector. It has been mentioned in the report, “Technology for us is a medium to empower the people of the country. For us, technology is the mainstay of making the country Atmanirbhar.” Technology has also played a key role in making instruction interactive with the use of graphics, interactive dashboards, and immersive experiences with VR/augmented reality (AR) features embedded in the curriculum for the interest and involvement of students. Some of the technological trends that have shaped the sector in the recent past are - Virtual satellites (V-SATs), Virtual classrooms, Cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, AR modules etc. Rise of Tech in Education - Challenges The rise of technology in this sector has also led to the rise of cybersecurity risks and incidents that have impacted the sector. The cost of these cyber-attacks can be significant, both in monetary terms and the reputation loss for the educational institution, as well as the psychological impact on students. Apart from this, some devices are distractive as students are tempted to watch videos and browse social media on it. Also, unlike the traditional classroom, in these online sessions, students are disciplined over attendance and there has been increasing in cyberbullying too. With the rise of tech in education, India has also become the biggest target of cyber threats to educational institutions and online platforms. Schools and universities in India have been victims of successive cyber-attacks and data breaches that have forced them to take major systems offline, which greatly impacted classroom learning during the pandemic. What lies ahead…. In the future, these trends will undoubtedly grow in popularity as learning proficiency these days is not only instantaneous and modular but becoming even more addictive. Technology trends in education can help students learn in ways that work for them. Technology has the potential to revolutionize learning for students and instructors - it can make learning accessible, immersive, and fun. However, the rise of technology in this sector has also led to the rise of cybersecurity risks and incidents that have impacted the sector therefore, one should follow good practices and precautions with the right safeguards for an environment of security, privacy and safety to prevail.