Telangana GDS Recruitment 2021: 1150 Vacancies Notified for Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, Apply Online @appost.in

Telangana GDS Recruitment 2021: India Post, Telangana Postal Circle has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Gramin Dak Sevak. All eligible and Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at appost.in on or before 18 November 2021. The candidates holding certain qualification and experience can submit applications as soon as possible. Earlier, the online applications for the same were submitted between 27 January to 26 February 2021. The candidates can directly access the online application link by scrolling down.
A total of 1150 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The Selection will be made as per the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 3 November 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 18 November 2021
Telangana GDS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Gramin Dak Sevak - 1150 Posts
Telangana GDS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India.
India Post GDS Selection Procedure:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit List.
Official Notification Download Here
Official Website
How to Apply for Telangana GDS Recruitment 2021?
Interested and eligible applicants can apply for India Post Telangana Circle Recruitment Notification 2021 through the prescribed application format on or before 18 November 2021.
Instructions:
- Candidates must ensure to go through the notification and instructions thoroughly and understood well before registering themselves for applying online.
- Candidate has to ensure himself that he is eligible by all respects for the Circle/Post he selected.
- Only one Registration is to be made for one candidate. The same registration number should be used for submission of applications during the cycle to any of the circles.
- Candidate should ensure to upload all the mandate documents such as photo, signature, SSC certificate, community certificate and other documents should be submitted in legible and clearly scanned.
- Candidates should ensure that they are eligible for making fee payment before making payment.
- Candidates are advised in their own interest to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days.