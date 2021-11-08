Telangana GDS Recruitment 2021: 1150 Vacancies Notified for Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, Apply Online @appost.in

Telangana GDS Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released on appost.in for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. Check India Post Telangana Postal GDS Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification, India Post GDS 2021 Telangana Age Limit, India Post GDS Selection Criteria and Other Details Here.

Telangana GDS Recruitment 2021: India Post, Telangana Postal Circle has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Gramin Dak Sevak. All eligible and Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at appost.in on or before 18 November 2021. The candidates holding certain qualification and experience can submit applications as soon as possible. Earlier, the online applications for the same were submitted between 27 January to 26 February 2021. The candidates can directly access the online application link by scrolling down.

A total of 1150 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The Selection will be made as per the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 18 November 2021

Telangana GDS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Gramin Dak Sevak - 1150 Posts

Telangana GDS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India.

India Post GDS Selection Procedure:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit List.

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Official Website Click Here

How to Apply for Telangana GDS Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for India Post Telangana Circle Recruitment Notification 2021 through the prescribed application format on or before 18 November 2021.

Instructions: