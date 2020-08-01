Telangana High Court Interview Admit Card 2020 out @tshc.gov.in for Various Posts, Check Direct Link Here

Telangana High Court Interview Admit Card 2020: Telangana High Court has finally released the admit card for interview round for recruitment to various categories of posts under the Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Services. All qualified candidates can download Telangana High Court Judicial viva-voce 2020 Admit Card (oral interviews) through the official website of Telangana High Court.i.e.tshc.gov.in.

The Telangana High Court will conduct the viva-voce (oral interviews) in all the District Courts Units wherein the posts notified for Direct Recruitment under the Notifications cited from 6 August 2020 for recruitment to the post of Steno, Typist and Copyist. Candidates can download Telangana High Court Interview Admit Card 2020 by following the instructions given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.tshc.gov.in.

Click on Telangana High Court Interview Admit Card 2020 for Various categories of posts under the Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Services flashing on the homepage.

Enter all credentials such as roll number & Password.

Then, Telangana High Court Interview Admit Card 2020 will be displayed.

Candidates are required to download the admit card for future reference.

All qualified candidates are advised to download their call letter and appear for the viva voce as per the schedule allotted on their admit card. Candidates can directly download Telangana High Court Interview Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the below link.

Candidates are advised to bring all essential documents along with two sets of attested photocopies of certificates. If the candidate fails to submit his documents at the time of the interview, he may not be entertained.

Download Telangana High Court Interview Admit Card 2020

