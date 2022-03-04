Telangana High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @tshc.gov.in, Check Eligibility & Online Process Here

Telangana High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022: Telangana High Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade 3 in the Telangana Judicial Ministerial Service against the notification number 01/2022. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 3 March to 4 April 2022 up to 11.59. Applications received through any other mode will not be considered.

A total of 500 vacancies to be recruited for Stenographer Grade 3 in the Judicial Districts of State of Telangana in the Telangana Judicial Ministerial Service. The selected candidates will get a salary in the pay band of Rs. 32810-96890. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection criteria, educational qualification, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 4 April 2022

Exam Date - to be communicated

Telangana High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade 3 - 64 Posts

Junior Assistant - 173 Posts

Typist - 104 Posts

Field Assistant - 39 Posts

Examiner - 43 Posts

Copyist - 72 Posts

Record Assistant - 34 Posts

Process Server - 63 Posts

Telangana High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must be a graduate from the recognized University or Institution; Candidate must have a qualification or knowledge of computers. Candidate should have also passed the Telangana Government Technical Exam in English Typewriting by Higher Grade (45 words/min.) and Telangana Government Technical Exam in English Shorthand Typewriting by Higher Grade (120 words/min).

Candidate must be a resident of Telangana State and must have reading, writing, and speaking knowledge of the local language of the district for which candidate wants to apply for.

Telangana High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

OC - 18 to 34 years

BC/SC/ST/EWS - 18 to 39 years

PWD - 18 to 44 years

Note: There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the ex-serviceman category as per government norms.

Official Notification

Telangana High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of written test and skill test. The question paper of the computer based exam shall be objective type with multiple choice answers for 50 marks. The skill/typing test is for 30 marks and viva-voce will be for 20 marks. The computer based exam will be conducted for 50 questions and each question will carry one mark. The duration of the online exam will be 60 minutes.

Apply Online

Telangana High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Salary

Rs. 32810-96890

How to apply for Telangana High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 3 March to 4 April 2022. Candidates can follow the instructions given below while applying online.

Go to the official website i.e. @tshc.gov.in

Click on the 'Recruitment' option.

Click the link relevant to Notification No. 1/2022 to 8/2022

Click on the 'Apply Online' Button.

Fill up the application form carefully.

Upload the scanned photograph and signature.

Submit the application form along with the application fee.

Take a printout of the application form for future references.

Telangana High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Application Fee