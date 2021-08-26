Term 2 – CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) Released: Download Now

Check (Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 and download it in PDF format.

Check (Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 PDF. Link to download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) is given at the end of this article. Students of Class 12 having Business Studies as one of their subjects are advised to check this syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.

9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts

Term 2 – CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF):

Units TERM-2 SUBJECTIVE QUESTION PAPER Theory- 40 Marks DURATION: 2 Hrs Periods Marks Part A Principles and Functions of Management 6 Staffing 13 20 7 Directing 09 8 Controlling 07 Total 29 20 Part B Business Finance and Marketing 9 Financial Management 20 15 10 Financial Markets 18 12 Consumer Protection 05 5 Total 43 20 Total 72 40 Project Work (Part – 2) 10

Term 2: Principles and Functions of Management

Unit 6: Staffing

Staffing: Concept and importance

Staffing process

Recruitment process

Selection – process

Training and Development - Concept and importance,

Methods of training - on the job and off the job -

vestibule training, apprenticeship training and

internship training

Unit 7: Directing

Directing: Concept and importance

Elements of Directing

Motivation - concept, Maslow’s hierarchy of

needs, Financial and non-financial incentives

Leadership - concept, styles - authoritative,

democratic and laissez faire

Communication - concept, formal and informal communication;

Unit 8: Controlling

Controlling - Concept and importance

Steps in process of control

Part B: Business Finance and Marketing

Unit 9: Financial Management

Financial Management: Concept, role and objectives

Financial decisions: investment, financing

and dividend- Meaning and factors affecting

Financial Planning - concept and importance

Capital Structure – concept and factors affecting capital structure

Fixed and Working Capital - Concept and factors affecting their requirements

Unit 10: Financial Markets

Financial Markets: Concept, Functions and types

Money market and its instruments

Capital market: Concept, types (primary and secondary), methods of floatation in

the primary market

Stock Exchange – Meaning, Functions and trading procedure

Securities and Exchange Board of India

(SEBI) - objectives and functions

Unit 12: Consumer Protection

Concept and importance of consumer protection

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019: Source:

http://egazette.nic.in/WriteReadData/2019/210422.pdf

Meaning of consumer Rights and responsibilities of consumers Who can file a complaint?

Redressal machinery

Remedies available

Consumer awareness - Role of consumer

organizations and Non-Governmental

Organizations (NGOs)

For details about project work, download the PDF from the link given below

Download Term 2 – CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)