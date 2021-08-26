Term 2 – CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) Released: Download Now

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Check (Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 and download it in PDF format.

Created On: Aug 26, 2021 12:12 IST
CBSE 2021-22
CBSE 2021-22

Check (Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 PDF. Link to download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) is given at the end of this article. Students of Class 12 having Business Studies as one of their subjects are advised to check this syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.

Term 2 – CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF):

Units

TERM-2 SUBJECTIVE QUESTION PAPER

Theory- 40 Marks DURATION: 2 Hrs

Periods

Marks

Part A

Principles and Functions of Management

 

 

6

Staffing

13

20

7

Directing

09

8

Controlling

07

 

Total

29

20

Part B

Business Finance and Marketing

 

 

9

Financial Management

20

15

10

Financial Markets

18

12

Consumer Protection

05

5

 

Total

43

20

 

Total

72

40

 

Project Work (Part – 2)

 

10

Term 2: Principles and Functions of Management

Unit 6: Staffing

Staffing: Concept and importance

Staffing process

Recruitment process

Selection – process

Training and Development - Concept and importance,

Methods of training - on the job and off the job -

vestibule training, apprenticeship training and

internship training

Unit 7: Directing

Directing: Concept and importance

Elements of Directing

Motivation - concept, Maslow’s hierarchy of

needs, Financial and non-financial incentives

Leadership - concept, styles - authoritative,

democratic and laissez faire

Communication - concept, formal and informal communication;

Unit 8: Controlling

Controlling - Concept and importance

Steps in process of control

Part B: Business Finance and Marketing

Unit 9: Financial Management

Financial Management: Concept, role and objectives

Financial decisions: investment, financing

and dividend- Meaning and factors affecting

Financial Planning - concept and importance

Capital Structure – concept and factors affecting capital structure

Fixed and Working Capital - Concept and factors affecting their requirements

Unit 10: Financial Markets

Financial Markets: Concept, Functions and types

Money market and its instruments

Capital market: Concept, types (primary and secondary), methods of floatation in

the primary market

Stock Exchange – Meaning, Functions and trading procedure

Securities and Exchange Board of India

(SEBI) - objectives and functions

Unit 12: Consumer Protection

Concept and importance of consumer protection

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019: Source:

http://egazette.nic.in/WriteReadData/2019/210422.pdf

Meaning of consumer Rights and responsibilities of consumers Who can file a complaint?

Redressal machinery

Remedies available

Consumer awareness - Role of consumer

organizations and Non-Governmental

Organizations (NGOs)

For details about project work, download the PDF from the link given below

Download Term 2 – CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)

