Term 2 – CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) Released: Download Now

Check (Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 PDF. Link to download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) is given at the end of this article. Students of Class 12 having Business Studies as one of their subjects are advised to check this syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.
Term 2 – CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF):
|
Units
|
TERM-2 SUBJECTIVE QUESTION PAPER
Theory- 40 Marks DURATION: 2 Hrs
|
Periods
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Principles and Functions of Management
|
|
|
6
|
Staffing
|
13
|
20
|
7
|
Directing
|
09
|
8
|
Controlling
|
07
|
|
Total
|
29
|
20
|
Part B
|
Business Finance and Marketing
|
|
|
9
|
Financial Management
|
20
|
15
|
10
|
Financial Markets
|
18
|
12
|
Consumer Protection
|
05
|
5
|
|
Total
|
43
|
20
|
|
Total
|
72
|
40
|
|
Project Work (Part – 2)
|
|
10
Term 2: Principles and Functions of Management
Unit 6: Staffing
Staffing: Concept and importance
Staffing process
Recruitment process
Selection – process
Training and Development - Concept and importance,
Methods of training - on the job and off the job -
vestibule training, apprenticeship training and
internship training
Unit 7: Directing
Directing: Concept and importance
Elements of Directing
Motivation - concept, Maslow’s hierarchy of
needs, Financial and non-financial incentives
Leadership - concept, styles - authoritative,
democratic and laissez faire
Communication - concept, formal and informal communication;
Unit 8: Controlling
Controlling - Concept and importance
Steps in process of control
Part B: Business Finance and Marketing
Unit 9: Financial Management
Financial Management: Concept, role and objectives
Financial decisions: investment, financing
and dividend- Meaning and factors affecting
Financial Planning - concept and importance
Capital Structure – concept and factors affecting capital structure
Fixed and Working Capital - Concept and factors affecting their requirements
Unit 10: Financial Markets
Financial Markets: Concept, Functions and types
Money market and its instruments
Capital market: Concept, types (primary and secondary), methods of floatation in
the primary market
Stock Exchange – Meaning, Functions and trading procedure
Securities and Exchange Board of India
(SEBI) - objectives and functions
Unit 12: Consumer Protection
Concept and importance of consumer protection
The Consumer Protection Act, 2019: Source:
http://egazette.nic.in/WriteReadData/2019/210422.pdf
Meaning of consumer Rights and responsibilities of consumers Who can file a complaint?
Redressal machinery
Remedies available
Consumer awareness - Role of consumer
organizations and Non-Governmental
Organizations (NGOs)
For details about project work, download the PDF from the link given below
