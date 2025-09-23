Bihar Police SI Cut Off: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the official notification for the recruitment of 1799 Sub Inspectors (SI) vacancies. The application process will begin on September 26 and conclude on October 26. It is a remarkable opportunity for candidates aspiring to join Bihar Police Force as Sub Inspectors. To prepare well, they must check the previous year cut off marks. BPSSC releases the Bihar Police SI Cut-Off along with the result on its official website. Candidates who have secure above the Bihar Police SI cut off marks are eligible to appear for the subsequent stage. The cut-off marks are the pre-determined scores used to shortlist eligible candidates for the further recruitment process. In this article, we have shared the Bihar Police SI cut-off, previous year cut off, and minimum qualifying marks for the ease of the aspirants.

Bihar Police SI Cut Off The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) releases the Bihar Police SI cut-off marks to shortlist eligible candidates for the next round, i.e., document verification. Those who score marks more than or equal to the cut-off marks will only get recruited as Sub-Inspector in Bihar Police. The mains exam was conducted on February 25, 2024 to fill 1275 vacancies for Sub-Inspector posts in Bihar Police. Bihar Police SI Cut-off 2024 The commission has already issued the Bihar Police SI final cut off along with the result. A total of 25405 candidates have been declared qualified for the mains exam which was conduced on February 25. Bihar Police SI physical exam was conducted in the second week of June 2024. Check the category-wise Bihar Police SI Final cut off for male and female candidates in the table below.

Bihar Police SI Cut Off 2024-25 Category Male Female FFW(Male) FFW(Female) Transgender General/Unreserved Category 162.6 152.8 150.4 142.8 – Backward Class 160.4 150 149.4 123.2 – Extremely Backward Class 158.2 145 145.6 112.4 – Economically Weaker Section 158.2 149.4 146 140 – Schedule Caste 149.4 123.6 89 70.6 – Schedule Tribe 145 128 – – – Backward Class Women – 145.4 – – – Transgender – – – – 85.6 Bihar Police SI Cut-off 2024 Based on the feedback of aspirants who have appeared in the prelims exam, the experts have shared the Bihar Police SI expected cut off marks for male and female candidates. Candidates should check Bihar Police expected cut off marks to predict their qualifying chances. Here, we have shared the category-wise Bihar Police SI cut off marks for your ease.

Bihar Police SI 2024 Cut-off for Male & Female

Category Cut-off marks for male Cut-off marks for female FFW (Male) FFW (Female) Transgender General 129.60 110.20 109.80 77.20 - EWS 122.40 103.20 101-40 60.00 - BC 125.20 104-60 95.80 61.40 - EBC 120.80 94.80 83.40 61.40 - SC 105.40 76.20 61.40 63.60 - ST 103.20 83.60 - - - Backward Class

Women - 94.40 - - - Transgender - - - - 68.60 Bihar Police SI Exam: Highlights The Bihar Police SI is a state-level exam which is conducted by Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission. Check the key highlights of the Bihar Police SI recruitment shared below for reference purposes. Bihar Police SI Exam 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) Exam Name Bihar Police SI Exam 2023 Post Name Sub-Inspector Vacancies 1275 Selection Process Prelims Written Exam Mains Written Exam Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST) Document Verification Medical Examination Bihar Police SI Exam Date 2023 December 17, 2023 Bihar Police SI category wise Cut Off January 25 Job Location Bihar

Bihar SI Cut-Off 2024 PDF Download The commission published cut-off marks in the PDF format on its official website. It has been issued along with the result. Candidates can download the cut off marks PDF from the direct link provided below. We have activated the Bihar Police SI result link as the commission issued it on its official website. Bihar Police SI Cut Off 2024 PDF Download How to Download Bihar Police SI Cut-off 2024? The recruitment officials released the official cut off marks along with the Bihar Police SI result. Those who appeared for the exam can also download the Bihar Police SI cut-off marks to analyse the changes in the cut-off trends over the past years and the competition level. Follow the steps below to download the Bihar Police SI cut off marks of the prelims exam with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official BPSSC website. Step 2: On the homepage, click the “Bihar Police SI category wise cut off” download link. Step 3: The cut off will be displayed on the computer screen. Step 4: Save, download, or print the cut-off PDF for future use. Bihar Police SI Previous Year Cut Off Aspirants should go through the Bihar Police SI Previous Year Cut Off to understand variations in the cut-off trends in the past few years and commence their preparation. With the help of the previous year's Bihar Police SI cut off marks, candidates can also predict their Bihar Police SI expected cut off marks and set a target score in their preparation. Here are the category-wise Bihar Police SI Previous Year Cut Off marks for the male and female candidates shared below. Bihar Police SI Prelims Cut Off 2022

Here, the category-wise Bihar Police SI Prelims Cut Off 2022 for male and female candidates is shared below. Category Male Female Marks Percentage Marks Percentage General 123.0 61.5 96.8 48.4 EWS 114.2 57.1 81.6 40.8 BC 116.4 58.2 84.2 42.1 EBC 113.2 56.6 70.2 35.1 SC 101.0 50.5 60.0 30.0 ST 110.8 55.4 76.8 38.4 BC Women - - 77.4 38.7 Wards of Freedom Fighters 66.0 33.0 66.0 33.0 Bihar Police SI Final Cut Off 2022 For FY 2022, the highest cut off marks was from General category. Check out Bihar Police SI Cut Off for male and female candidates are shared below. Category Male Female Marks Percentage Marks Percentage General 149.4 74.7 142.8 71.4 EWS 147.2 73.6 138.4 69.2 BC 149.4 74.7 138.4 69.2 EBC 147.2 73.6 131.8 65.9 SC 138.4 69.2 108.0 54.0 ST 138.6 69.3 113.6 56.8 BC Women - - 136.2 68.1 Wards of Freedom Fighters 125.2 62.6 128.6 64.3

Bihar Police SI Final Cut Off 2019 Take a look at the category-wise Bihar Police SI Cut off below. Category Male Female Marks Percentage Marks Percentage General 150.0 75.0 137.6 68.8 EWS 145.0 72.5 130.8 65.4 BC 145.6 72.8 127.6 63.8 EBC 143.2 71.6 118.6 59.3 SC 134.0 67.0 107.6 53.8 ST 140.6 70.3 116.8 58.4 BC Women - - 127.4 63.7 Wards of Freedom Fighters 132.2 66.1 129.6 64.8 Bihar Police SI Final Cut Off 2018 Check out the category-wise Bihar Police SI Prelims Cut Off 2018 for male and female candidates in the table below. Category Male Female Marks Percentage Marks Percentage General 132.2 66.1 88.0 44.0 EWS 117.6 58.8 60.0 30.0 BC 125.2 62.6 72.6 36.3 EBC 118.6 59.3 60.0 30.0 SC 103.8 51.9 60.0 30.0 ST 116.6 58.3 67.0 33.5 BC Women - - 64.2 32.1 FFW 60.0 30.0 60.0 30.0