Term 2—CBSE Class 12 Languages Syllabus 2022: Download PDF Here | CBSE 12th Board Exam

Check CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Languages Subjects Syllabus below applicable for the 2022 CBSE Board Exams. The Date sheet and the Syllabus can be downloaded from the links below.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exams would be conducted from April 26, 2022, onwards. Students who are to appear for the languages subjects can check their exam dates on the date sheet below. Also, check the Syllabus for each of the languages in the table below.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet: Term 2- Languages Papers

Check the dates of the languages papers to be conducted by the CBSE Board for Class 12th. The Board has placed the language exams at a good interval which leaves students good enough time to revise for the exam. Check the date sheet below.

Date Languages May 2, 2022 Hindi Elective, Hindi Core May 11, 2022 Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sidhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Rusian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Telugu (Telangana), Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo May 13, 2022 English Core, English Elective May 31, 2022 Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Urdu Core June 14, 2022 Sanskrit Core

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Languages Syllabus 2022:

Check and download the entire syllabi of each language below. The link would directly lead to the PDF of the document to be downloaded.

The students of class 12 of the CBSE Board are advised to strictly follow the syllabus for the languages subjects to avoid any last-minute hassles. They must follow the guidelines set by their teachers and solve at least one sample paper before going for the exam. Revision of words and meanings is essential for the languages exam and working on the grammar of any language is a must. These tips by experts come in handy to score well in languages exam.

