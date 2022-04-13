Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Term 2—CBSE Class 12 Languages Syllabus 2022: Download PDF Here | CBSE 12th Board Exam

Check CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Languages Subjects Syllabus below applicable for the 2022 CBSE Board Exams. The Date sheet and the Syllabus can be downloaded from the links below.  

Created On: Apr 13, 2022 16:30 IST
CBSE 12th Languages Syllabus

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exams would be conducted from April 26, 2022, onwards. Students who are to appear for the languages subjects can check their exam dates on the date sheet below. Also, check the Syllabus for each of the languages in the table below. 

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet: Term 2- Languages Papers

Check the dates of the languages papers to be conducted by the CBSE Board for Class 12th. The Board has placed the language exams at a good interval which leaves students good enough time to revise for the exam. Check the date sheet below.

Date

Languages

May 2, 2022

Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

May 11, 2022

Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sidhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Rusian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Telugu (Telangana), Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo

May 13, 2022

English Core, English Elective

May 31, 2022

Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Urdu Core

June 14, 2022

Sanskrit Core

CBSE Date Sheet 2022 For Class 10, 12 (Term 2) Released! Students Get Time For Competitive Exams

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Languages Syllabus 2022:

Check and download the entire syllabi of each language below. The link would directly lead to the PDF of the document to be downloaded.  

Subject

Link

Arabic

Click Here

Assamese

Click Here

Bengali

Click Here

Bhutia

Click Here

Bodo

Click Here

French

Click Here

German

Click Here

Gujarati

Click Here

Hindi Core

Click Here

Hindi Elective

Click Here

English Core

Click Here

English Elective

Click Here

Japanese

Click Here

Kannada

Click Here

Kashmiri

Click Here

Lepcha

Click Here

Limboo

Click Here

Malayalam

Click Here

Manipuri

Click Here

Marathi

Click Here

Mizo

Click Here

Nepali

Click Here

Odia

Click Here

Persian

Click Here

Punjabi

Click Here

Russian

Click Here

Sanskrit Core

Click Here

Sanskrit Elective

Click Here

Sindhi

Click Here

Spanish

Click Here

Tamil

Click Here

Tangkhul

Click Here

Telugu AP

Click Here

Telugu Telangana

Click Here

Tibetan

Click Here

Urdu Core

Click Here

Urdu Elective

Click Here

The students of class 12 of the CBSE Board are advised to strictly follow the syllabus for the languages subjects to avoid any last-minute hassles. They must follow the guidelines set by their teachers and solve at least one sample paper before going for the exam. Revision of words and meanings is essential for the languages exam and working on the grammar of any language is a must. These tips by experts come in handy to score well in languages exam.  

