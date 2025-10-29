Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at territorialarmy.in for Various Posts - Check Rally Date, Eligibility and More

Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: The Territorial Army has launched the recruitment drive for various posts in different Infantry Battalions. A total of 792 Soldier posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Soldier General Duty, Soldier Chef, Soldier Mess Cook, Soldier Steward, Soldier Dresser and others.

The Territorial Army has released notification for recruitment in TA units of Central Commands (Zone-II) for the states including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh. Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The phase I i.e. the Physical, Medical and Trade test will be conducted from November 15 to December 14, 2025. All those candidates who are preparing for the Soldier and others posts can apply online for these posts at-https://territorialarmy.in. You will get all the crucial details about the Territorial Army 2025 recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 Notification The detailed advertisement regarding the 752 Soldier posts has been released on the official website. You can download the pdf of latest recruitments of JCO and Jawan schedule directly through the link given below. Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 Central Commands Download PDF Territorial Army Recruitment Rally 2025 Important Date The Territorial Army will be conducting the detailed stages of the recruitment process i.e. Physical, Medical and Trade test across the country. Candidates can check the detailed Recruitment Rally schedule given below. Recruitment Rally Schedule November 15 to December 14, 2025 Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details A total of 752 Soldier posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Soldier General Duty, Soldier Chef, Soldier Mess Cook, Soldier Steward, Soldier Dresser and others. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the posts available on the official website.