CBSE Tertiary and Quaternary Activities Class 12 MCQs of Geography Chapter 6

Tertiary and Quaternary Activities Class 12 MCQs: Practice important MCQs from Chapter 6 Tertiary and Quaternary Activities of Class 12 Geography. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2024.

Tertiary and Quaternary Activities Class 12 MCQs: Tertiary activities, also known as the service sector, encompass services like education, healthcare, and tourism. Quaternary activities, part of the high-tech sector, involve information technology, research, and development. These sectors play a crucial role in modern economies, providing services, innovations, and knowledge management, contributing to economic growth and development.

In this article, 10 important tertiary and quaternary activities Class 12 MCQ with answers are discussed. Students are advised to solve these MCQs to give strength to their CBSE Class 12 Geography Board exam in 2024. These Tertiary and Quaternary Activities Class 12 MCQ questions are also provided here in PDF. Click on the link below to download the PDF.

Q1. Which one of the following is a tertiary activity?

(a) Farming

(b) Trading

(c) Weaving

(d) Hunting

Q2. What type of activities are primarily associated with the quaternary sector?

(a) Manufacturing

(b) Information technology

(c) Agriculture

(d) Construction

Q3. Which one of the following activities is NOT a secondary sector activity?

(a) Iron Smelting

(b) Catching fish

(c) Making garments

(d) Basket Weaving

Q4. Which one of the following sectors provides most of the employment in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

(a) Primary

(b) Quaternary

(c) Secondary

(d) Service

Q5. Which of the following is NOT an example of a quaternary activity?

(a) Scientific research

(b) Computer programming

(c) Teaching

(d) Software engineering

Q6. Jobs that involve high degrees and level of innovations are known as:

(a) Secondary activities

(b) Quaternary activities

(c) Quinary activities

(d) Primary activities

Q7. Which one of the following activities is related to quaternary sector?

(a) Manufacturing computers

(b) Paper and Raw pulp production

(c) University teaching

(d) Printing books

Q8. In which sector do activities like mining and manufacturing belong?

(a) Tertiary sector

(b) Quaternary sector

(c) Primary sector

(d) Secondary sector

Q9. Which one out of the following statements is not true?

(a) Outsourcing reduces costs and increases efficiency.

(b) At times engineering and manufacturing jobs can also be outsourced.

(c) BPOs have better business opportunities as compared to KPOs.

(d) There may be dissatisfaction among job seekers in the countries that outsource the job.

Q10. Which of the following is an example of a quaternary activity?

(a) Farming

(b) Software development

(c) Manufacturing automobiles

(d) Mining

Answer Key

(b) Trading (b) Information technology (b) Catching fish (d) Service (c) Teaching (c) Quinary activities (a) Manufacturing computers (d) Secondary sector (c) BPOs have better business opportunities as compared to KPOs. (b) Software development

