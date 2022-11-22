10th Pass Jobs 2022: Apply Online For 100 Trade Apprentice Posts at thdc.co.in, Check Eligibility

THDC has invited online application for the 100 Trade Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check THDC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

THDC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: THDC India Limited, a Mini Ratna Schedule ‘A’ Company has published a recruitment notification for 100 Trade Apprentice Posts for undergoing one year Apprenticeship Training under Apprentice Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 10 December 2022.

Under selection criteria for THDC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification, there will be no interview for the Apprentice posts and the eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on the merit drawn on the basis of marks obtained in respective trade i. e. ITI examination.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates related to the engagement of Apprenticeship Trainee in THDCIL.

Notification Details THDC Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Advertisement No. : ITI -Trade Apprentices 01/2022

Important Date THDC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:10 December 2022

Vacancy Details THDC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant-30

Stenographer/Secretarial Assistant-30

Draughtsman (Civil)-15

Fitter-05

Electrician-15

Electronics Mechanic- 05



Eligibility Criteria THDC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying should have 10th pass and ITI passed

(Regular Candidate) in the year 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 & 2022. In a bid to apply for these posts, candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of educational qualification and others.

THDC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How To Apply THDC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

In a bid to apply for these posts, candidates will have to enroll themselves in the new apprenticeship portal (www.apprenticeshipindia.org ) and mention the number in the application. Candidates should note that without registration number no candidates will be engaged as apprenticeship trainee.

You are advised to see www.apprenticeshipindia.org and after enrollment in the website you should take the printout of the registration number as received in your email, as it will be required while applying in THDCIL for apprenticeship training.