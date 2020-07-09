Finding the right online course that fits your requirement is a wee bit confusing task as there are several platforms offering numerous courses, which sometimes don’t even fit the requirement of skills that you want to acquire. So here is a simple step-wise guide for you that will help you understand which online course you should pick and start learning from today. Undoubtedly, online courses allow flexibility and do not interference with the regular routine that we have build during the lockdown period, therefore it is important to strike the right option without much delay.

Read on to find out which online course best fits your requirements of learning new skills.

Tips to Choose an Online Course that fits you perfectly

Know the Purpose of Learning

When you look out for an online course, try to figure out the purpose of your learning. Are you learning for fun? Are you learning to acquire a new skill? Are you learning to enhance the current skills? Know the true objective for enrolling to an online course. It is important zero down your interest area as well. Once you open an online platform, there will be array of genres in which several courses will be offered. Try to single out one particular area that interests you the most.

Explore Several Options

Once you have zeroed down your interest area for say Psychology and Spirituality, explore courses related to these 2 genres on various platforms such as Coursera, Udemy, edX, Khan Academy, among others. Look through the category pages that has list of all the available courses on the website.

Read Course description thoroughly

Moving a step ahead, once you have gained access to the course page, read the course descriptions that would talk about the level of course (beginners, intermediate, advanced). It would provide the details about the course contents being covered, whether there will be practical, online exams, video sessions, and what learning you will take home at the end of the course.

Shortlist Course that Fit your requirement

Gaining understanding about the course details will help you shortlist 2-3 courses on each platform that you have to consider for the final selection. Pen down certain parameters that will help you pick the right course best suiting your current state of learning.

Figure out Ranking of Course Provider and Affiliation

With numerous course being offered online, it becomes confusing for the readers to shortlist the best course. Therefore, it is important to cross check the ranking of the course provider and ascertain whether the university offering the course is affiliated some institute or not. It is because after the completion of the course, as a learner you would add that to your resume to enhance your employability. A reputed Institute/university will surely bring better prospects for your growth and career.

Know Professor’s Qualification

Read reviews about the faculty experience, teaching methodology, and the pedagogy being used to teach the course. Explore their education qualification and teaching style with some sample video if available to ascertain if you would be able to understand their teaching methodology or not.

Know if Course is Paid or Free

Another crucial aspect is to understand if the course if the course is free or paid. Check if you will be able to download the Certificate of Completion at the end of the course and how much fee would be required to retrieve the Certificate.

Enroll for Online Course

All the above parameters are ample to make a wise decision. With each step your focus should be to zero down one course that fits your present requirement perfectly and gives you and edge to excel in the market. Enroll for the course and make the best of the present moment rather than just letting it go in vain.

To read more interesting articles on ‘Online Courses’ stay tuned with Jagranjosh.com. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter and get latest updates directly in your inbox.