TMC Recruitment 2021 for Various Consultant Posts @tmc.gov.in, Check Application Process Here

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the Consultant posts on its official website. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

TMC Consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the Consultant posts in various departments in Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Visakhapatnam- 530053. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 31st August 2021 .

Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for TMC Consultant Recruitment 2021:

Adv No :93/2021

Important Date for TMC Consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 31st August 2021

Vacancy Details for TMC Consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Honorary Cardiologist-01

Honorary Nephrologist-01

Honorary Neurologist-01

Honorary Dermatologist-01

Honorary Ophthalmologist-01

Honorary Urologist-01

Honorary Pulmonologist-01

Honorary Neuro surgeon-01

Honorary Orthopaedician-01

Honorary Psychiatrist-01

Honorary Medical Gastroenterologist-01

Honorary Endocrinologist-01

Honorary Vascular Surgeon-01

Eligibility Criteria for TMC Consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Honorary Cardiologist-D.M Cardiology) or Equivalent degree recognized by MCI with Minimum 1year experience post qualification is desirable.

Honorary Nephrologist-D.M (Nephrology) or Equivalent degree recognized by MCI with Minimum 1year experience post qualification is desirable.

Honorary Neurologist-D.M (Neurology) or Equivalent degree recognized by MCI with . Minimum 1year experience post qualification is desirable.

Honorary Dermatologist-M.D(Dermatology) or Equivalent degree recognized by MCI with Minimum 3 years’ experience post qualification.

Honorary Ophthalmologist-M.S (Ophthalmology) or Equivalent degree recognized by MCI with Minimum 3 years’ experience post qualification is desirable.

Honorary Urologist-M.Ch (Urology) or Equivalent degree recognized by MCI with Minimum 1year experience post qualification is desirable.

Honorary Pulmonologist-DMC(Pulmonology) or Equivalent degree recognized by MCI with Minimum 1year experience post qualification is desirable.

Honorary Neuro surgeon-M.Ch (Neuro Surgery) or Equivalent degree recognized by MCI with Minimum 1year experience post qualification is desirable.

Honorary Orthopaedician-M.S (Orthopaedic) or Equivalent degree recognized by MCI with Minimum 1year experience post qualification is desirable.

Honorary Psychiatrist-M.D (Psychiatry) or Equivalent degree recognized by MCI with Minimum 3 years’ experience post qualification .

Honorary Medical Gastroenterologist-D.M (Gastroenterology) or Equivalent degree recognized by MCI with Minimum 1year experience post qualification is desirable.

Honorary Endocrinologist-D.M (Endocrinology) or Equivalent degree recognized by MCI with Minimum 1year experience post qualification is desirable.

Honorary Vascular Surgeon-M.Ch (Vascular Surgery) or Equivalent degree recognized by MCI with Minimum 1year experience post qualification is desirable.

TMC Consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for TMC Consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidate can appear for walk-in-interview on 31st August 2021 along with Bio-data, original qualification, experience certificate and one set of attested copies of all certificates for interview at the venue-Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Beside Varun Motors, Aganampudi, Visakhapatnam- 530053.