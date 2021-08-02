TMC Recruitment 2021 for 66 Nurse Post @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for 66 Adhoc Nurse Post on its official website. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

TMC Nurse Recruitment 2021Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for 66 Adhoc Nurse Post for Homi Bhabha Cander Hospital, Ghanti Mill, Road Shivpurwa Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 05 August 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing can apply for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2021Job Notification. Candidates selected finally for Adhoc Nurse posts will get salary Rs. 24,000/-per month (Rupees twenty-four thousand).

Notification Details for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2021Job Notification:

Advt. No. AD/2021/002

Date: 30.07.2021

Important Date for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2021Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 05 August 2021

Vacancy Details for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2021Job Notification:

Adhoc Nurse-66 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2021Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with 1 (one) year clinical experience in a 50 bedded hospital/ OR

Basic or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) with 1 (one) year clinical experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital.

Candidates should be eligible to register with Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council.

Candidates who have done Diploma in Nursing Oncology and served the entire bond period will be given relaxation in age by 5 (five) years. Hepatitis Vaccination should be completed. Working pattern will be 6 days a week. General Nursing & Midwifery & Basic or Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) should be recognized by Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council.

Age Limit for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

30 years as on the date of interview.

Upper age is relaxable by:-

05 Years for SC /ST candidate

03 Years for OBC candidate

10 Years for PWD candidate

TMC Nurse Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

Consolidated Salary for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Rs. 24,000/- per month (Rupees twenty-four thousand)

How to Apply for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2021Job Notification:

Interested & Eligible Candidates can appear for walk –in-Interview on 05 August 2021 at the venue given in notification with their Bio-Data, recent Passport Size Photograph, alongwith all original documents including Pan Card, Aadhar Card, Original Educational & Experience Certificates and one set of Self-Attested copies of the documents.