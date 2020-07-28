TMC Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Professor Posts @tmc.gov.in, Apply till Aug 12

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for the Assistant Professor Posts in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification on or before 12 August 2020.

Candidates having educational qualification including M.Ch./M.D. (Microbiology) /D.M. (Gastroenterology) with additional qualifications can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification.

Notification details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification:

Advt.No-TMC/AD-42/2020

Important Dates for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 12 August 2020

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification:

Assistant Professor E Plastic Surgery

Assistant Professor Microbiology

Assistant Professor Biochemistry

Assistant Professor Gastroenterology

Assistant Professor Radiation Oncology

Assistant Professor Medical Oncology

Assistant Professor E Radio Diagnosis

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Professor E Plastic Surgery: M.Ch. (Plastic Surgery) or (equivalent postgraduate degree) recognized by MCI with 1 year experience post M.Ch. Experience in Onco-reconstruction/Micro vascular Surgery is desirable.

Assistant Professor Microbiology: M.D. (Microbiology) recognized by Medical Council of India with 3 years’ post M.D. experience in service, education and research in Microbiology preferably in a teaching institute. This position requires the operational skills for running a state of art modern Clinical Microbiology facility and providing logistic support to the clinical and academic programs. Candidates with less than 3 years’ but more than 1 year experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade.

Assistant Professor Biochemistry: M.D. (Biochemistry) recognized by Medical Council of India with 03 years’ post M.D. experience in service, education and research in Clinical Biochemistry preferably in a teaching Institute. This position requires the operational skills for running a state of the art Modern Clinical Biochemistry facility and providing logistic support to the clinical and academic programs.

Assistant Professor Gastroenterology: D.M. (Gastroenterology) from MCI recognized medical college. OR DNB (Gastroenterology-Medical).

Assistant Professor Radiation Oncology: M.D.(Radiation Oncology/Radiotherapy) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by Medical Council of India with minimum 3 years’ post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in a MCI recognized teaching hospital or cancer centre. Adequate experience in Brachytherapy techniques, advanced 3D conformal treatment planning techniques and IMRT are desirable for this position.

Assistant Professor Medical Oncology: D.M. (Medical Oncology) OR equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by Medical Council of India OR M.D.(Medicine) from India with Board Certificate in Medical Oncology from U.S.A. or U.K.

Assistant Professor E Radio Diagnosis: M.D. OR equivalent postgraduate degree in Radiology / Radio-diagnosis recognized by MCI with 03 years post M.D. /D.N.B. experience.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

TMC Recruitment for Assistant Professor Posts: PDF





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

SBI CBO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 3850 Circle Based Officer posts @sbi.co.in

Bihar Police Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: Apply for 484 Posts @csbc.bih.nic.in

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 577 Posts of AE, JE and other, Apply @apsc.nic.in



CSBC Bihar Lady Constable Recruitment 2020: Apply for 454 Posts @csbc.bih.nic in, Check Notification Details



How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification:

Candidates can apply for these posts in online mode on or before 12 August 2020. Check the notification link for details in this regard.