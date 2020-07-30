Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2020: Apply for 92 Paramedical Posts till Aug 12 @tmc.gov.in

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has notified for 92 Non-medical posts including Nurse, Scientific Assistant, Technician, and Assistant Security Officer. Candidates having educational qualification for various Paramedical post can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification on or before 12 August 2020.

Candidates searching for various Paramedical Jobs have golden opportunity for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification. Candidates with certain educational qualification including General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing/M.Sc. (Nursing) /B.Sc/12th Std Passed with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification.

You can check details for the Non-Medical posts as Eligibility Criteria/Educational Qualification and other regarding the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification given below.

Notification details:

Adv No. : TMC/TMH/AD-43/2020



Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Application: 12 August 2020

Vacancy Details:

Assistant Nursing Superintendent-01

Female Nurse-83

Clinical Coordinatory-01

Scientific Assistant B-01

Technician C(ICU)-01

Technician C(Dental and Prosthetics Surgery)-02

Technician C(Plumber)-02

Technician C(Multi Skilled)-01

Assistant Security Officer-01



Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Nursing Superintendent-M.Sc. (Nursing) with 3 years’ experience OR B.Sc. (Nursing) with 5 years’ experience out of which minimum 2 years experience in Clinical Field. Preference will be given to candidates having administrative experience.

Female Nurse-General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with 2 years clinical experience in a 50 bedded hospital OR Basic or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) with 2 years clinical experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital. Candidates should be eligible to register with Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council. Candidates who have done Diploma in Nursing Oncology and served the entire bond period will be given relaxation in age by 5 years. Hepatitis Vaccination should be completed. Working pattern will be 6 days a week. General Nursing & Midwifery & Basic or Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) should be recognized by Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council.

Clinical Coordinator-Diploma in Nursing & Midwifery or equivalent with at least 5 years of OT experience of which at least 3 years in a neurosurgery OT. Experience with handling of neurosurgical equipment is essential.

Scientific Assistant B-B.Sc. with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University and minimum 2 years experience as C.S.S.D. Technician in a Sterilization Dept. of a large Hospital/Institute. Candidates with higher qualification and experience will be preferred. Knowledge of surgical instrumentation is desirable.

Technician C(ICU)-12th Std. in Science and Diploma of one year / 6 months in ICU/ OT/ Electronics from a recognized institution with 3 year experience in relevant field.

Technician C(Dental and Prosthetics Surgery)-12th Std. in Science and Diploma of one year / 6 months in Dental Hygienic from a recognized institution with 3 year experience in relevant field.

Technician C(Plumber)-12th Std. in Science and Diploma of one year / 6 months in Plumbing from a recognized institution with 1 year experience in relevant field.

Technician C(Multi Skilled)-12th Std. in Science and Diploma of one year / 6 months in Plumbing from a recognized institution with 1 year experience in relevant field.

Assistant Security Officer-Ex Servicemen / Personnel served in Para Military Forces/ Police Force who have rendered minimum 15 years of service and should be of the rank of Ex Havaldar or above or equivalent rank in Police / Central Para Military Forces.

You can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2020 Nurse and other: PDF



How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 12 August 2020. Candidates who would be called for Interview / Written Examination / Skill Test are required to carry original documents alongwith one set of copy in support of the details furnished in the online application form as mentioned in the notification.