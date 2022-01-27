TMC Recruitment 2022 for Technician,Scientific Assistant and Others @tmc.gov.in,Check Application Process

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online application for the Technician and other post on its official website. Check TMC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other.

TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online application for the various posts including Technician, Assistant Medical Social Worker, Scientific Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on from 01to 12 February 2022.

Candidates applying for the TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview scheduled from 01to 12 February 2022.

Candidates willing to apply for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Advt. No. OS/VAR/2022/003

Date: 27.01.2022



Important Dates TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Date for Walk-in-interview: 01 to12 February 2022

Vacancy Details TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Technician (Biomedical)-01

Technician (Microbiology)-02

Technician (OT/ICU)-01

Technician (CSSD)-01

Technician (Transfusion Medicine)-01

Scientific Assistant (Radiodiagnosis)-01

Technician (MGPS)-01

Assistant Medical Social Worker-01

Technician (Pathology)-01

Scientific Assistant (Physiotherapy)-01

Eligibility Criteria TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Technician (Biomedical)-Diploma in Medical Electronics/ Biomedical.1 Year experience of Maintenance and Operations of Medical Equipment in hospital is essential, preferably in Cancer Hospital.

Technician (Microbiology)-12th Std. in Science and Certificate course of 06 months or 01-year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with One year experience in relevant field.

Technician (OT/ICU)-H.S.C. (Science) with Diploma in OT/ICU with minimum one year experience in OT/ICU as Technician / Respiratory Therapist / Dialysis Technician in a reputed institute.

Technician (CSSD)-12th Std. in Science and Diploma of one year/ six months in C.S.S.D. from a recognized institution.

Technician (Transfusion Medicine)-12th Std. in Science and Certificate course of 06 months or 01-year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology

Scientific Assistant (Radiodiagnosis)-B.Sc. (Radiological Imaging Technology) from a recognized university with 50% marks. OR B.Sc. in any subject / B. Pharmacy with 50% marks and minimum 2 year Diploma in Medical Imaging Technology

Technician (MGPS)-SSC Plus ITI (Mechanical) 02 years’ full time course from Govt. recognized Institute with 3 years’ experience after ITI.

Assistant Medical Social Worker-Post graduate degree in Social Science (MSW) from a recognized university with minimum one-year experience (after MSW) preferably in the field of Medical Social work.

Technician (Pathology)-12th Std. in Science and Certificate course of 06 months or 01-year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology

Scientific Assistant (Physiotherapy)-B.Sc. (Physiotherapy) / Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) with 50% marks from recognized university.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF



How to Apply TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-In-Interview (between 09:30 am to 11:30 am) for these posts as per the schedule wise posts from 01-12 February 2022 with Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size Photograph, Original documents of PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Experience Certificates, Education Certificates and One Set of Self-Attested Copies of all certificates as mentioned in the notification.