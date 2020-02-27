TN Forest Admit Card 2020 to release soon, Download TNFUSRC Forest Guard Admit Card on this date

TN Forest Admit Card 2020: Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) is going to release TNFUSRC Forest Guard Admit Card 2020 soon on its website. Candidates applied for Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving Licence will be able to download their admit cards once it is released at forests.tn.gov.in.

According to the TNFUSRC Official Notification, TNFUSRC Forest Guard Admit Card 2020 will be available from 29 February 2020 onwards. Candidates will be able to download their call letters by entering credentials on the official website.

TNFUSRC Forest Guard 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 8 March 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. The name of the Examination Centre and address will be sent by SMS/ E-mail on their Registered Mobile Number and Registered E-mail ID respectively as per the schedule.

In case, the candidate does not receive SMS / E-mail (unlikely to happen), the candidate may log in to admit card download link (using their Register Number, OTP) and view the details of examination centre and address in the Admit card as per time schedule.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 320 Vacancies for Forest Guard. The selection procedure revolves around Online Test; Physical Standards & Endurance Test. Candidates who will qualify in the online test will be called for the further recruitment process. Candidates are advised to keep checking on this article to get the admit card. Once, the link on the official website will be activated. Candidates will be able to download TNFUSRC Forest Guard Admit Card 2020 directly through this article.

