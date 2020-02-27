Mazagon Dock MDL Recruitment 2020, 84 Vacancies for Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice Posts

Mazagon Dock MDL Recruitment 2020: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentices and Diploma Apprentice for undergoing One Year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973. Eligible candidates can apply through Online Mode on NATS Portal from 26 February to 11 March 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of MDL’S ONLINE Application Process through NATS Portal – 26 February 2020 (Wednesday)

Last Date of MDL’S ONLINE Application Submission through NATS Portal – 11 March 2020 (Wednesday)

Mazagon Dock MDL Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice - 79 Posts

Chemical Engg. - 01

Computer Engg. - 02

Civil Engg. - 03

Electrical Engg. - 15

Electronics & Telecomm. Engg. - 05

Mechanical Engg. - 43

Production Engg. - 05

Shipbuilding Technology - 05

Diploma Apprentice - 5 Posts

Electrical - 2

Mechanical : 3

Stipend:

Graduate Apprentice – 9000 /- per month

9000 /- per month Diploma Apprentice - 8000 /- per month

Eligibility Criteria for Mazagon Dock MDL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Graduate Apprentice – A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline. A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline. Graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline. A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline. Graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above. Diploma Apprentice - A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline. A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline. A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by an institution recognized by State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above

Selection Process for Mazagon Dock MDL Apprentice Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates will be called for interview in the merit order of percentage of marks / grades obtained in Graduation & Diploma of the respective discipline only

How to Apply for Mazagon Dock MDL Apprentice Jobs 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website from 26 February to 11 March 2020.

Mazagon Dock MDL Recruitment Notification PDF

Mazagon Dock MDL Online Application

