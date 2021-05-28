TN Health Department Recruitment 2021 for 555 Assistant and Dispenser Posts, Download Notice @tnhealth.tn.gov.in

TN Health Department Recruitment 2021: Government of Tamil Nadu, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy has published the notifications for recruitment to the post of Therapeutic Assistant (Male and Female) and Dispenser in the Yoga and Naturopathy System of Medicine under NRHM/NAM scheme on its website -tnhealth.tn.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format through offline mode on or before 15 June 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 15 June 2021 up to 05.00 PM

TN Health Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 555

Dispenser - 420 Therapeutic Assistant (Male) - 53 Therapeutic Assistant (Female) - 82

Eligibility Criteria for TN Health Department Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Dispenser - Diploma in Pharmacy (Siddha/ Unani/ Ayurvedha / Homoeopathy) / Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu Therapeutic Assistant - Diploma in Nursing Therapy conducted by Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Government of Tamil Nadu

Age Limit:

18 to 57 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for TN Health Department Assistant and Dispenser Posts

Selection will be made based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic qualification. There will be no oral test (interview) for the post.

How to Apply for TN Health Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates should download the application from the official website and submit filled in application with required certificates in complete shape to the “Director of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Arumbakkam, Chennai -106” on or before 15 June 2021" upto 5.00 PM. Belated applications will not be entertained at any cost.

TN Health Recruitment Notification Download