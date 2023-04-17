TN MRB Admit Card 2023 for Pharmacist and Assistant Surgeon: Download Here

TN MRB Admit Card 2023 for Pharmacist and Assistant Surgeon has been released at mrb.tn.gov.in. Check Download Link for TN MRB Pharmacist and Assistant Surgeon Hall Ticket Here.

TN MRB Admit Card 2023: The Medical Service Recruitment Board (MRB) of Tamil Nadu issued the admit cards for the post of Pharmacist and Assistant Surgeon on its official website (mrb.tn.gov.in). The candidates who have applied for TN MRB Recruitment 2023 for the said posts, can download TN MRB Pharmacist Admit Card and TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Admit Card.

The direct link to download the admit cards are also provided in this article. The candidates can click on the provided link to download their respective admit cards.

TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Admit Card Download Click Here TN MRB Pharmacist Admit Card Download Click Here



TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Exam 2023

TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Exam will be held on 25 April at various examination centres in Tamil Nadu. The total Examination duration is 3:30 hrs, One hour for Tamil, 30 minutes break and Two hours for Medical Science.

TN MRB Pharmacist Exam 2023

The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Pharmacist is scheduled on April 26 and 27, 2023 (Wednesday and Thursday) in batches at various examination centres in Tamil Nadu.



The online exam will be conducted in multiple sessions. Whenever a Computer Based Examination is conducted in multiple sessions based on the same syllabus, same pattern for candidates having same

eligibility criteria, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks.

How to Download TN MRB Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of TN MRB and click on 'Notification' Section

Step 2: Go to 'Click here to download the Admit Card for the post of Assistant Surgeon (General)' or 'Click here to download the Admit Card for the post of Pharmacist'

Step 3:Provide your 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth'

Step 4: Download TN MRB Hall Ticket for Assistant Surgeon and Pharmacist