TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 889 Pharmacist Posts at mrb.tn.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited online application for the 56 Scientist posts on its official website. Check TN MRB recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the 889 Pharmacist Posts in Tamil Nadu

Medical Subordinate Service. Candidates having the requisite qualification and experience can apply for these posts on or before 30 August 2022. Candidates selected finally for the Pharmacist posts will get the Pay matrix Level-11 - Rs.35,400 – 1,12,400.

Candidates having educational qualification including Diploma in Pharmacy or Bachelor of Pharmacy or Pharm. D can apply for these posts. You can check application process, educational qualification, experience, salary, and other details here.

Notification Details TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2022:

Notification No. 10/MRB/2022

Important Dates TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 August 2022

Vacancy Details TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2022:

Pharmacist-889

Eligibility Criteria TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

A Diploma in Pharmacy or Bachelor of Pharmacy or Pharm. D

Must have registered with Tamil Nadu Pharmacy Council and must keep the

registration alive by renewing it regularly every year.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Scale of pay TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2022:

Rs.35,400 – 1,12,400 (Pay Matrix Level-11

How to Apply TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply online in the Board‟s Website www.mrb.tn.gov.in on or before 30 August 2022.