TN MRB Notification 2021 Released for Skilled Assistant Grade 2 Posts, Apply Online @mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Notification 2021: Medical Services Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN MRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Skilled Assistant Grade-II (Welder/Electrician Grade - II). Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 November 2021. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Date of Notification: 29 October 2021

Last date for submission of application: 15 November 2021

TN MRB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Skilled Assistant Grade-II (Welder) - 3 Posts

Skilled Assistant Grade-II (Electrician Grade - II) - 3 Posts

TN MRB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Skilled Assistant Grade-II (Welder) - A pass in SSLC or its equivalent; National Apprentice Certificate (NAC) in the Welder trade or National Trade Certificate (NTC) with completion of Apprenticeship Training under the Apprenticeship Act 1961(Central Act, 52 of 1961).

Skilled Assistant Grade-II (Electrician Grade - II) -A pass in SSLC or its equivalent; Electrician/Wireman with National Trade Certificate (NTC).

TN MRB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 59 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

TN MRB Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification(s) for the post of Skilled Assistant Grade-II (Welder/Electrician Grade – II) duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu. There will be no oral test (Interview) for the post.

Download TN MRB Skilled Assistant Grade 2 (Electrician) Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Download TN MRB Skilled Assistant Grade 2 (Welder) Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online (Welder)

Apply Online (Electrician)

Official Website

How to download TN MRB Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode latest by 15 November 2021.

Steps to follow: