TN MRB Notification 2021 Released for Skilled Assistant Grade 2 Posts, Apply Online @mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Notification 2021: Medical Services Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN MRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Skilled Assistant Grade-II (Welder/Electrician Grade - II). Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 November 2021. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Date of Notification: 29 October 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 15 November 2021
TN MRB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
- Skilled Assistant Grade-II (Welder) - 3 Posts
- Skilled Assistant Grade-II (Electrician Grade - II) - 3 Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Skilled Assistant Grade-II (Welder) - A pass in SSLC or its equivalent; National Apprentice Certificate (NAC) in the Welder trade or National Trade Certificate (NTC) with completion of Apprenticeship Training under the Apprenticeship Act 1961(Central Act, 52 of 1961).
- Skilled Assistant Grade-II (Electrician Grade - II) -A pass in SSLC or its equivalent; Electrician/Wireman with National Trade Certificate (NTC).
TN MRB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 59 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
TN MRB Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection will be made based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification(s) for the post of Skilled Assistant Grade-II (Welder/Electrician Grade – II) duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu. There will be no oral test (Interview) for the post.
Download TN MRB Skilled Assistant Grade 2 (Electrician) Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Download TN MRB Skilled Assistant Grade 2 (Welder) Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to download TN MRB Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode latest by 15 November 2021.
Steps to follow:
- Interested and eligible candidates are to visit the Medical Services Recruitment Board‟s website www.mrb.tn.gov.in and familiarize themselves with the detailed notification.
- On the Home Page, click “Online Registration” to open up the On-Line Application Form.
- Select the name of the post of Skilled Assistant Grade – II.
- All the required particulars be entered without skipping any field.
- Mobile number and e-mail are mandatory; you are also requested to provide alternate secondary Mobile No., Landline number as well. All communication from MRB will be sent only to the registered primary mobile number by SMS and to the registered e-mail only and by no other means.
- Candidates are required to upload their scanned copy of the colour photograph (not exceeding 500 kb in size) and scanned copy of signature (not exceeding 200 kb in size).
- Candidates need to verify their eligibility for the post before submitting their online application.